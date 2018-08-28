Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NASA shot shows blanket of snow over our region

PUBLISHED: 13:31 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 30 January 2019

The snow across Norfolk from space. Picture: Dan Holly

The snow across Norfolk from space. Picture: Dan Holly

Archant

While many residents may have been disappointed by the snowfall this morning the sight from space tells a different story.

Shared on Twitter by Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holly, this amazing picture captures Norfolk in a blanket of snow.

Although it may look like clouds forming over the county Mr Holly makes clear that the NASA picture shows the extent of snow coverage.

READ MORE: Be prepared: Drivers encouraged to carry a winter survival kits

Mr Holly posted: “With the exception of high cloud clearing east Norfolk and Suffolk, this satellite image from NASA reveals the extent of the light snow cover (0.5-2cm) across the region this morning.”

Snow can be seen from as far as Chelmsford and Cambridge all the way to the Norfolk coast.

READ MORE: Ice warning in place as snow arrives in Wymondham and Attleborough

Although the affected area is vast, train services and roads were largely unaffected.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

Noah's Ark Preschool, based at Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, has been rated inadequate after inspectors found some children “struggle to settle and do not feel secure”. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to help release a person trapped in a car following a crash in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Police investigating claims man touched himself and followed mother and son around Morrisons

Police are investigating after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Ambitious proposals to transform revived carnival for special one-off event

Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

Noah's Ark Preschool, based at Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, has been rated inadequate after inspectors found some children “struggle to settle and do not feel secure”. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to help release a person trapped in a car following a crash in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Police investigating claims man touched himself and followed mother and son around Morrisons

Police are investigating after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Ambitious proposals to transform revived carnival for special one-off event

Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Dereham Times

Could you help a Norfolk charity get historic ships afloat on the waves again?

Rescue Wooden Boats founder David Hewitt with one of the ships in for repair. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Pupils welcome special visitors to learn more about life in Norfolk

A total of 33 Chinese children and their teachers from the HuMen Foreign Language School in Dongguan made the journey to visit pupils at Reepham High School and College. Picture: REEPHAM HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE

Open evening to encourage residents to stand for council

Breckland Council. Picture: Breckland Council

Did you capture a photo or video of the snow in your town or village?

Dog walker at Neatherd Moor in Dereham in the snow January 30, 2019. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Breast cancer survivor defies the odds to run London Marathon

Amanda Pilbeam of Litcham, in training for the London Marathon to raise funds for the Flat Friends group, after breast cancer and a double mastectomy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists