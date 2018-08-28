Police consider prosecution over death of motocyclist on A148

Floral tributes left at the scene of a crash on the A148 where Nathan Robinson was killed. Photo: Adam Lazzari Archant

Police are considering prosecution after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the A148.

Nathan Robinson, 31, died after a collision with two cars at the junction between Lynn Road and Creake Road at Sculthorpe, near Fakenham, on December 21, 2017.

Mr Robinson died at the scene of the crash which happened shortly after 3.30pm.

At an inquest in Norwich Coroner’s Court this morning (Monday, January 7), area coroner Yvonne Blake said police are considering prosecution.

She said police are sending a file to the Crown Prosecution Service for a decision to be made on whether there is a possibility for prosecution.

Ms Blake adjourned the inquest for a further review to take place on Thursday, March 7.

Shortly after his death, flowers and gifts were left at the scene of the crash for Mr Robinson who is believed to be a former pupil at Fakenham High School.