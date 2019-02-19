School praised for preparing pupils for future careers
Archant
A mid-Norfolk high school has been praised for making sure its pupils leave “ready to take on challenges” in the workplace.
Neatherd High School, in Dereham, has recently had a reaccreditation of its Career Mark following its provision of work related learning.
It is the first school in Norfolk to be revalidated through the licensed awarding body.
Rob Hodges, career leader at Neatherd, said: “This award is a testimonial to real team effort and the value we as a school put into our career work.”
Headteacher, Chris Smith, added: “We aim to make sure our pupils leave the school ready to take whatever challenges they have chosen to take on next. This reaccreditation is a great recognition of all this hard work.”
Career Mark is a licensed awarding body for the Quality in Careers Standard - an organisation which looks at national careers education. It currently has approximately 200 award holders nationally, with six in Norfolk.