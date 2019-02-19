Search

School praised for preparing pupils for future careers

19 February, 2019 - 12:43
Pupils at Neatherd High during work experience in July 2018. Pictured are pupils at Dereham Post Office. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOL

Archant

A mid-Norfolk high school has been praised for making sure its pupils leave “ready to take on challenges” in the workplace.

Pupils at Neatherd High during work experience in July 2018. Pictured is Josie Tye at Grove Veterinary Practice, Dereham. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOLPupils at Neatherd High during work experience in July 2018. Pictured is Josie Tye at Grove Veterinary Practice, Dereham. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOL

Neatherd High School, in Dereham, has recently had a reaccreditation of its Career Mark following its provision of work related learning.

It is the first school in Norfolk to be revalidated through the licensed awarding body.

Rob Hodges, career leader at Neatherd, said: “This award is a testimonial to real team effort and the value we as a school put into our career work.”

Headteacher, Chris Smith, added: “We aim to make sure our pupils leave the school ready to take whatever challenges they have chosen to take on next. This reaccreditation is a great recognition of all this hard work.”

Pupils at Neatherd High during work experience in July 2018. Pictured is Oliver Sherwood at Markets Kitchen and Joinery. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOLPupils at Neatherd High during work experience in July 2018. Pictured is Oliver Sherwood at Markets Kitchen and Joinery. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOL

Career Mark is a licensed awarding body for the Quality in Careers Standard - an organisation which looks at national careers education. It currently has approximately 200 award holders nationally, with six in Norfolk.

Pupils at Neatherd High during work experience in July 2018. Pictured is Cain Hobbs at Sowerbys. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOLPupils at Neatherd High during work experience in July 2018. Pictured is Cain Hobbs at Sowerbys. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH SCHOOL

