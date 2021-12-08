Police officer puts on a show for charity that means a lot to him

Thomas Semmons set out to raise £2000 for SCOPE, the disability charity, by running the London Marathon and putting on two musical shows. - Credit: Ian Burt

A Necton police officer had plenty to sing about after his recent fundraising success.

Thomas Semmons set out to raise £2,000 for SCOPE, the disability charity, by running the London Marathon and putting on two musical shows with the help of friends at Lincoln Hall in Hingham and in the process raising £2,340.

Mr Semmons smashed his run time, knocking 39 minutes 15 seconds off his previous best marathon time, and bringing a packed audience in enjoying a night of songs all for SCOPE, which provides essential support not only to people with a disability but also their families.

Speaking on the success, Mr Semmons said: “I grew up in a family where disability was the norm, it meant that things I would have liked to do with my dad were not possible so we needed to adjust.

“That has given me a great insight into disability, as has my job.

“That I am able to support their work by raising this money means a lot to me and my family.”