Car boot sale to launch in pub's car park

Published: 6:55 PM August 2, 2021

The Gemini pub in Sandy lane, Dereham is to host a new Saturday car boot sale. - Credit: Google StreetView

A new car boot sale is launching mid-Norfolk.

The Gemini pub in Sandy Lane, Dereham, is to host the event starting Saturday, August 14, and running every Saturday until December 20, before resuming in the new year.

There will be space for around 25 pitches, and the event will raise money for good causes including Macmillan Cancer Support and Logan Gostling's SDR Operation Fund.

Abbi King, the pub's general manager, said: "We're really excited about it, hopefully we should be able to put on a decent little car boot."

The car boot will have special features including a raffle and perhaps a meat raffle. Set up will start at 7am with the car boot to run 8am-1pm.

Pitches will cost £5 for cars, £8 for vans, £6 for small trailers, £7 for large trailers. Call Mark Gordon to book on 0739 3306679 between 9am-3pm or 8pm-10pm.



