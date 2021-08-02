News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Car boot sale to launch in pub's car park

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 6:55 PM August 2, 2021   
The Gemini pub in Sandy lane, Dereham is to host a new Saturday car boot sale. 

The Gemini pub in Sandy lane, Dereham is to host a new Saturday car boot sale. - Credit: Google StreetView

A new car boot sale is launching mid-Norfolk.

The Gemini pub in Sandy Lane, Dereham, is to host the event starting Saturday, August 14, and running every Saturday until December 20, before resuming in the new year.

There will be space for around 25 pitches, and the event will raise money for good causes including Macmillan Cancer Support and Logan Gostling's SDR Operation Fund.

Abbi King, the pub's general manager, said: "We're really excited about it, hopefully we should be able to put on a decent little car boot." 

The car boot will have special features including a raffle and perhaps a meat raffle. Set up will start at 7am with the car boot to run 8am-1pm. 

Pitches will cost £5 for cars, £8 for vans, £6 for small trailers, £7 for large trailers. Call Mark Gordon to book on 0739 3306679 between 9am-3pm or 8pm-10pm.


You may also want to watch:

Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lloyds Pharmacy on Chapel Lane in Toftwood, Dereham 

Business

Staff shortages force closure of pharmacy

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Ben Macann, 31, of Halfpenny Lane in Beetley, is wanted in the Dereham and Norwich areas for drug dealing.

Norfolk Live

Hunt for man in connection with drug dealing

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Line renewal and signalling work is set to take place at Thuxton Station on the Mid Norfolk Railway line.

Full steam ahead for track renewal work on railway

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Hugo Pattison, 14, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in February 2021. He has since had the all clear.

NHS

Teenager has all clear from testicular cancer after pioneering surgery

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus