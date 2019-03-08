Search

Breckland towns get new electric car charging points

PUBLISHED: 11:51 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 16 August 2019

New electric car charging points have been installed in Dereham and Swaffham. Picture: Breckland Council

New electric car charging points have been installed in Dereham and Swaffham. Picture: Breckland Council

A pair of Breckland towns are the latest to benefit from new rapid electric car chargers.

Charging points capable of charging two vehicles at a time have been installed at Cowper Road car park in Dereham and Pedlars Lane car park in Swaffham.

Installation of the technology, which can substantially recharge the battery of an electric vehicle in 30 minutes, is part of a scheme to cater for key roads across East Anglia.

The move also supports government initiatives to increase the number of electric vehicles and reduce the sale and use of conventional petrol and diesel cars in the UK.

Alison Webb, executive member for housing, health and environment at Breckland Council, said: "Installation of these new charging points will provide greater accessibility for electric vehicle drivers.

"We expect to see growing demand for these points over the coming years. Having them in place will make it easier for residents and visitors to come into our market towns to visit our shops and then return to a recharged vehicle."

With the rapid charging points in Dereham and Swaffham fully operational and ready for public use, Breckland is gradually becoming a more accessible district for electric vehicle owners.

A charging station is set to go live in Attleborough this September, with another earmarked for Thetford later on in the year.

Users will be able to pay via contactless debit/credit card or use their Swarco E-Connect network accounts.

It is hoped the new network of charging points - funded by Highways England - will help with the uptake of technology and encourage a wider range of visitors to the area.

Mark Collins, environmental designated fund portfolio manager at Highways England, said the project offered practicality as well as environmental benefits.

He added: "We're committed to helping improve the nation's air quality and decarbonising road transport by introducing charge points, so that electric vehicle drivers can complete their journeys as easy as drivers of vehicles with traditional engines.

"The work is aimed at reducing range anxiety, enabling drivers of electric vehicles to undertake longer journeys, whilst also reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality."

Breckland Council is working in association with Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils.

