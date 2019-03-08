Search

'The icing on the cake' - Council appoints new chair

PUBLISHED: 12:40 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 20 May 2019

Cllr Brame and Cllr Turner, Breckland Council's vice chairman and chairman 2019/20. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Members of a mid-Norfolk organisation have selected a long-serving district councillor as its new chairman.

Breckland Council's annual general meeting, held in Dereham on May 16, saw Lynda Turner elected to the role.

Ms Turner, who is a member for Shipdham-with-Scarning ward, has served on Breckland Council since 2007 and is its Older People's Champion.

A former mayor of Dereham, she said: "I have worked as a local councillor for 12 years now and I've loved every minute of it, but being selected as the council's new chair is the icing on the cake of my political career."

During her chairmanship she will be fundraising for Leeway and the Daisy Programme. Both support people who have experienced domestic abuse.

She was passed the chain of office by outgoing chairman, Richard Duffield.

Mr Duffield presented a cheque for more than £3,875 to a representative of The Big C cancer charity, his chosen beneficiary.

Also at the meeting, Roy Brame was appointed as vice chairman.

