State-of-the-art community hub officially opens in village

PUBLISHED: 09:57 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 16 July 2019

Lyng Fling. Pictures: supplied by Jenna Youngs

The official opening of a new state-of-the-art community hub was held at the same time as a biannual fete, affectionately known as the Lyng Fling.

The family fete in the Mid Norfolk village was organised by volunteers and raised about £2,670 for seven good causes.

The event also included a lazy car boot sale, and a fun dog show run by Barking Mad Dog Care.

The cutting of the ribbon was carried out by Breckland councillor Gordon Bambridge, and the hall's logo was unveiled.

Jenna Youngs, chairman of Lyng Fling and village hall publicity officer, said: "It went very well. The £2670 raised will be divided up between seven good causes.

"Lyng Playgroup is a new baby and toddler group, which has just been set up as the current one will stop in July. Equipment and funds are required for it to start in September.

"SENsational Families provides support sessions and training for families with SEND (special educational needs and disability) children.

"Meanwhile, the charity pre-school at Wensum Valley Nursery School, Lyng is looking to build a new outdoor shelter for the children.

"And Friends of Lyng School PTA is seeking money for school trips, equipment and activities for the primary schoolchildren, while equipment needs repairing and replacing to update and improve Lyng children's playground. And St Margaret's Church, Lyng needs funds for electrical work, wiring and new heating.

"And another community defibrillator course will be available for members of the community to attend. The village's defibrillator is at Lyng Stores and Tea Room."

Lyng Fling was held on the sports field behind the village hall, off Richmond Place, on Sunday, July 14.

After 22 years of fundraising and campaigning, the new state-of-the-art Lyng and District Community Hall provides improved facilities in the heart of the Wensum Valley.

The previous village hall was demolished last year and building work on the new hall was supported by a grant of £744,516 from the National Lottery Community Fund, as well as other organisations.

The hall has modern facilities, including full disabled access, semi-industrial kitchen and a smaller meeting room.

