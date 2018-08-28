Search

New scout unit set to start following group’s 50th anniversary celebrations

PUBLISHED: 17:12 29 January 2019

Fakenham mayor George Acheson and Group Scout leader Bobbie Stevenson. Picture: FAKENHAM TOWN COUNCIL.

Fakenham mayor George Acheson and Group Scout leader Bobbie Stevenson. Picture: FAKENHAM TOWN COUNCIL.

A Norfolk scout group which has recently celebrated its 50th anniversary is set to start a new explorer unit.

Central Norfolk Scout District will be starting the new explorer unit in Fakenham at the end of February, following Fakenham Wensum Scout Group (FWSG) celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The unit will be aimed at at young people, both girls and boys, between the ages of 14 and 18 years and several 14-year-old scouts from FWSG are already involved.

The group recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with an open afternoon for past and present members as well as people from the local community.

Group Scout leader Bobbie Stevenson gave a brief talk on the group’s recent history and chair Rachael Lake welcomed guests who included the town mayor George Acheson and his deputy Gilly Foortse.

During the afternoon current Beavers and Cubs talked to various members who shared their photos, documents and artefacts and the Scouts spent time interviewing guests as part of a heritage project relating to the group’s anniversary.

The group has seen a strong revival in the past few years, having been at risk of closure in 2014 with only six cubs but it now has over 60 young people involved.

Scout county commissioner Matthew Burrell said:” Scouting has to be relevant to now, however we are lucky to have a rich history stretching back over 100 years.

“It is always lovely to take some time to look back at what has changed and what has stayed the same.“

The Explorers will be meeting on Wednesday evenings at the FWSG headquarters off Oak Street, behind the library. If you are between 14 and 18 and would be interested in joining this new unit please contact Richard Green on 01362 691953.

FWSG is also currently seeking additional leaders in all sections to help continue this success story and to help continue to provide programmes that attract young people to the group.

There is also space in the Beaver Section for 6-year-olds. If you are interested in joining and helping to the secure the future of scouting in Fakenham please contact Bobbie on fakenhamwensumscoutgroup@hotmail.com or 07925321898.

