Development of 62 new homes could finally be confirmed

A proposal to build 62 new homes could finally be rubber stamped - almost 18 months after it was provisionally approved.

Taylor Wimpey's application to develop land west of Etling View, Dereham, was granted in May 2018 subject to conditions including provision of affordable housing and public open space.

Following lengthy negotiations, Breckland Council was also obliged to re-consult with neighbours and interested parties including Dereham Town Council.

The town council has since raised concerns over the development's impact on surrounding roads and highlighted the need for electric charging points under planning policy.

Breckland's planning officer has, however, argued the site is "unlikely to have a severe impact" on traffic and must only be "capable" of providing charging points.

Letters of representation have meanwhile underlined the "danger" of site traffic to children, poor drainage and schools at maximum capacity, while others said the houses were "well-needed" to cater for an increasing population.

The scheme, to be considered at Breckland's planning committee meeting on Tuesday, September 30, has been recommended for approval.