Search

Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Development of 62 new homes could finally be confirmed

PUBLISHED: 13:15 27 September 2019

A decision could finally be made on plans for 62 homes on land west of Etling View in Dereham. Picture: Google Maps

A decision could finally be made on plans for 62 homes on land west of Etling View in Dereham. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A proposal to build 62 new homes could finally be rubber stamped - almost 18 months after it was provisionally approved.

Taylor Wimpey's application to develop land west of Etling View, Dereham, was granted in May 2018 subject to conditions including provision of affordable housing and public open space.

Following lengthy negotiations, Breckland Council was also obliged to re-consult with neighbours and interested parties including Dereham Town Council.

You may also want to watch:

The town council has since raised concerns over the development's impact on surrounding roads and highlighted the need for electric charging points under planning policy.

Breckland's planning officer has, however, argued the site is "unlikely to have a severe impact" on traffic and must only be "capable" of providing charging points.

Letters of representation have meanwhile underlined the "danger" of site traffic to children, poor drainage and schools at maximum capacity, while others said the houses were "well-needed" to cater for an increasing population.

The scheme, to be considered at Breckland's planning committee meeting on Tuesday, September 30, has been recommended for approval.

Most Read

‘Staff were doing CPR’ - Air ambulance attend collapse at Dereham Morrisons

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to reports of a medical episode at Morrisons in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Look inside! Town’s newest shop is a ‘welcome addition’ to high street

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

Porn addict had two million images - including 90,000 indecent pictures of children

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

School’s new workshops will open pupils’ eyes to world of computing

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman was at the launch of Neatherd High School's Digital Schoolhouse programme. Picture: Neatherd High School

Road reopens following three-vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

Most Read

‘Staff were doing CPR’ - Air ambulance attend collapse at Dereham Morrisons

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to reports of a medical episode at Morrisons in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Look inside! Town’s newest shop is a ‘welcome addition’ to high street

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

Porn addict had two million images - including 90,000 indecent pictures of children

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

School’s new workshops will open pupils’ eyes to world of computing

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman was at the launch of Neatherd High School's Digital Schoolhouse programme. Picture: Neatherd High School

Road reopens following three-vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Development of 62 new homes could finally be confirmed

A decision could finally be made on plans for 62 homes on land west of Etling View in Dereham. Picture: Google Maps

Power cut hits households and businesses in mid Norfolk

Several households and businesses in mid Norfolk have been affected by a power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks

What are these seven old Norfolk RAF bases now?

RAF Marham 11.03.1985 Photo: Archant Library

Why does the word ‘vegan’ unleash the online trolls?

Ed Sisto, of Necton, received a vegan breakfast (pictured right) of orange juice, raisins, apple sauce and milk during an 11-hour flight from Los Angeles to Manchester. Picture: ED SISTO.

Main road to shut for works to speed ramps

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists