Gallery

New 'luxury' coffee lounge set to be officially opened

Andy Sullivan is officially opening Coffee and Canvas at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Daniel Bennett Archant

A new coffee lounge aimed at providing a "high-end" experience for its customters is soon set to be officially opened in Dereham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Daniel Bennett Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Daniel Bennett

Coffee and Canvas is opening as part of the Norski Noo's Gallery, just off the Cowper Road Car Park, with one of the downstairs rooms having been converted into the new lounge.

Customers will be able to choose from a selection of coffees and teas, as well as homemade cakes and cordials.

Owner of Norski Noo's, Andy Sullivan, 56, said: "We are offering a high-end, luxury experience. People can come in and sit and have a coffee, then have a walk around the gallery.

"We're offering something different that Dereham doesn't have.

Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Supplied by Andy Sullivan Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Supplied by Andy Sullivan

"It's all about the art. The whole point is that it is reflecting the fact that we have quality art from local artists.

"If people are planning on spending money, they sometimes like to sit and think about it. They can now sit down and talk about it."

As well as the new coffee lounge, Mr Sullivan has is selling a range of specially packaged, takeaway coffees which are themed around the local artists which feature in the gallery.

He is also introducing a loyalty card scheme and a special launch offer of £3.90 for a cake and tea or coffee will be available for customers.

Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Daniel Bennett Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Daniel Bennett

The coffee lounge will be able to seat a maximum of ten people at a time.

Norski Noo's Gallery has been in Dereham for around three years and Mr Sullivan believes the latest expansion shows that there is an interest in the town for art.

He added: "I think if people weren't interested in art then we wouldn't still be here.

"I think the coffee lounge will do well. We want people to come in and feel at home."

Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Daniel Bennett Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Daniel Bennett

Coffee and Canvas will officially open on Monday, June 17, but Mr Sullivan has already started to test out his new coffee lounge on those that visit the gallery.

Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Daniel Bennett Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Daniel Bennett

Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Owner Andy Sullivan is also offering a range of takeaway coffees. Picture: Daniel Bennett Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Owner Andy Sullivan is also offering a range of takeaway coffees. Picture: Daniel Bennett

Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Owner Andy Sullivan is also offering a range of takeaway coffees. Picture: Daniel Bennett Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Owner Andy Sullivan is also offering a range of takeaway coffees. Picture: Daniel Bennett

Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Daniel Bennett Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Daniel Bennett

Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Supplied by Andy Sullivan Coffee and Canvas will officially open at Norski Noo's Gallery on June 17. Picture: Supplied by Andy Sullivan

You may also want to watch: