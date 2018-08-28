Search

Advanced search

New luxury glamping could soon be coming to mid-Norfolk if plans are approved

PUBLISHED: 14:10 04 January 2019

Breckland Council's offices. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Breckland Council's offices. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

© Mark Bullimore 2017. Do not syndicate.t: +44 (0)7813 799343 e: photos@markbullimore.co.uk w: http://www.markbullimore.co.uk

New luxury glamping accommodation could be built in mid-Norfolk, with an application for a tree house holiday let recommended to be approved when it is discussed at a planning meeting.

The application, submitted to Breckland Council by Mr Steven Howell of Tower Farm, Bintree, between Dereham and Fakenham, would see one luxury tree house holiday let accommodation unit built within the woodland west of Tower Farm.

Tree house consultants Blue Forest have been asked to design the accommodation, which is built as a couple’s getaway, with a design and access statement prepared by the company stating that: “The setting makes for a beautiful location for a unique stay tree house holiday let accommodation which will create a breath-taking tourism attraction.”

Access to the tree house will be via a proposed access track from Gateley Road and the application has support from local businesses including the Brisley Bell Inn and the Kings Head Hotel in North Elmham.

However, concerns have been expressed by Brisley Parish Council over its lack of benefit to the community and possible impact on wildlife.

Breckland Council’s planning committee is set to make a decision on the application at a meeting on Monday, January 14.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man’s body found in Dereham

Police were called to Aldiss Court in Dereham after reports a man's body had been found. Photo: Supplied

Barber shop well attended on Christmas day as it gives out free haircuts to homeless and others who need it

Staff at Dads and Lads Barber Shop in the Cherry Tree Car Park in Dereham spent their Christmas giving free haircuts to those who needed a boost during the winter. Picture: Emili Spanton

Banned driver caught at wheel feared dad might ‘do something silly’

Robotham was pulled over in Tebbutts Avenue and gave his brother’s name and a date of birth. Picture Google.

Community raises £250,000 to save village pub

The residents of Beeston and the surrounding areas have raised enough to buy The Ploughshare pub. Picture: Ian Burt

Council reverses planning decision after objector threatened judicial review over hedge

Breckland Council reversed a planning decision after an objector threatened a judicial review over a protected hedge in Beeston. Photo: Graham Corney

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Latest from the Dereham Times

New luxury glamping could soon be coming to mid-Norfolk if plans are approved

Breckland Council's offices. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Officers assaulted as man flees accident scene

A man fled the scene of the accident in Docking and two officers were assaulted following an arrest. Photo: North Norfolk Police

Norfolk museums feeling the heat after sweltering summer sees number of visitors slip

A report has said hot weather over the summer led to a big decrease in the number of visitors to Norfolk's museums Photo by Simon Finlay.

Community raises £250,000 to save village pub

The residents of Beeston and the surrounding areas have raised enough to buy The Ploughshare pub. Picture: Ian Burt

Congratulations! Norfolk MP gets engaged

George Freeman and Fiona Laird are engaged. Picture: supplied by George Freeman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists