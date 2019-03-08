Gallery

Look inside! Town's newest shop is a 'welcome addition' to high street

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA Archant

A local author has described the latest shop to open on Dereham's high street as a "welcome addition".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

Hayley Scott, author of rabbit heroes the Twitches, cut the ribbon to officially open the RSPCA charity shop on Saturday, September 21.

She said: "At a time we all need to think about how much our throw-away society affects the planet, the new RSPCA shop is a welcome addition to Dereham town centre.

"It was lovely to have the opportunity to be part of the opening celebrations in Dereham, a town both my parents grew up in and is close to my heart, for a charity that does such important work."

The shop, which will be looked after by the RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch, is based on the High Street.

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

Ahead of the opening, Tammy Clarke, retail development manager for the branch, said they were excited about the opening and were "delighted" Ms Scott was able to do the opening.

She said: "Hayley is known for writing Meet the Twitches, a story about four little rabbit heroes with big ideas - so a perfect fit for us."

Anyone who might want to volunteer at the shop can apply via the website .

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

You may also want to watch:

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA