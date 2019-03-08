Search

Look inside! Town's newest shop is a 'welcome addition' to high street

PUBLISHED: 09:37 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 23 September 2019

Official opening of the RSPCA charity shop in Dereham. Picture: Julian Cooper/RSPCA

Archant

A local author has described the latest shop to open on Dereham's high street as a "welcome addition".

Hayley Scott, author of rabbit heroes the Twitches, cut the ribbon to officially open the RSPCA charity shop on Saturday, September 21.

She said: "At a time we all need to think about how much our throw-away society affects the planet, the new RSPCA shop is a welcome addition to Dereham town centre.

"It was lovely to have the opportunity to be part of the opening celebrations in Dereham, a town both my parents grew up in and is close to my heart, for a charity that does such important work."

The shop, which will be looked after by the RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch, is based on the High Street.

Ahead of the opening, Tammy Clarke, retail development manager for the branch, said they were excited about the opening and were "delighted" Ms Scott was able to do the opening.

She said: "Hayley is known for writing Meet the Twitches, a story about four little rabbit heroes with big ideas - so a perfect fit for us."

Anyone who might want to volunteer at the shop can apply via the website .

