New shop in rural village aiming to provide ‘saving grace’ for locals

The Lodge at North Tuddenham. Picture: Ian Burt

A new shop which is set to open in a Norfolk village is aiming to tackle the difficulties of accessing goods that those living rurally can often face.

The Lodge Griddle & Grill in North Tuddenham, near Dereham, has had a purpose built shop extension added to the building, which is set to open on March 12.

The Lodge Shop is aiming to serve residents of the village and the wider community and provide goods such as locally sourced meat and fresh fruit and vegetables.

Licensee, Victoria Hunt, said: “Living rurally can have wonderful benefits with the quality of life but on the flipside can be difficult when there is no buses and you do not drive to pop and get something they may have forgotten.

“Now we have the shop opening, hopefully this will be a saving grace.

“We will also have takeaway tea and coffee for people passing and in the summer we are hoping to introduce a few small tables for coffee afternoons where residents can pop up for a chinwag.”

The shop will also stock local handmade crafts and will have its own entrance from the car park and a ramp to provide easy access.

It will be open during the same hours as the pub so locals will be able to visit the shop late at night and it is also hoped that it could become a meeting place to help combat loneliness and isolation.

Ms Hunt added: “As the shop develops, we will stock more and more as our customers tell us the type of items they would like to buy.”

A finalist at last year’s Norfolk Food and Drink Awards, The Lodge has been independently owned by Ms Hunt since 2007 and serves local ale, wine and food.

The new shop will be officially opened by Norfolk county councillor Bill Borrett at a ceremony at midday on March 12.

