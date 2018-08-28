Search

Advanced search

Final call for nominations to OPEN Youth Trust awards

PUBLISHED: 18:19 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:19 27 December 2018

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Copyright 2018

A final call has been issued for nominations to the OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN) Youth Awards to celebrate the achievements of young people in the county.

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Members of the public, local organisations, schools and youth groups are invited to nominate young people who they feel deserve recognition for their efforts.

They need to be aged between 11-19 years of age (or up to 25 years for those with additional needs) and living in Norfolk.

Young people can be nominated for one or more of the following categories:

-Community

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

-Sport (Individual)

-Team of the Year

-Arts

-Charity

-Entrepreneur

-Perseverance

-Momentum Volunteer Award

-Education

In particular, OPEN are looking for nominations for any young entrepreneurs to join Abigail Davis who won this category in 2018.

Abigail seized the gap in the market for healthy cakes and set up her baking business “Maple and Muffins”.

They are also looking for nominations for any young person, like last year’s winner Kiera-Lea Lain who delivered an outstanding level of charity work for Nelson Journey, the charity that helped following the death of her father.

John Gordon-Saker, CEO for OPEN said: “It is important that we recognise the impact our young people make, as they are the key to the future of the region and these awards are great opportunity for the local community to do just that”.

The closing date for nomination is midnight on Monday, December 31, and nominations can either by made opennorwich.org.uk/whats-on/norfolk-youth-awards-nomination-form/ or by picking up a nomination form from OPEN’s Box Office or café.

The awards will then be judged by an independent panel of judges and Joe Crowley, Ambassador for OPEN and presenter of The One Show and Countryfile will host the Awards ceremony which will take place on Wednesday, April 24 2019.

Most Read

Community dinners bring Christmas cheer for those who would have been alone

Major Dianna Barretts, fourth from left with guests at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Denver Clinton placed Boxing Day match ball ahead of Norwich City kick off

Matchday hero Denver Clinton with mum Wanda before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018

Norfolk pub break in leaves drinkers lacking Christmas spirits

The Wetherspoon pub in Fakenham was broken into in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Photo: Norfolk Police

Lucky Christmas morning escape for two people and four dogs after car flips

The vehicle on its side after a road accident in Fakenham Road, Briston. Picture: NORTH NORFOLK POLICE

Person cut from car after A47 crash

Photo: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pictures show popular pub’s festive transformation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Canaries starlet named in young team of the season by EFL highlights show

Todd Cantwell has become a regular for the Canaries this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Final call for nominations to OPEN Youth Trust awards

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Two teenagers arrested after Christmas crime spree at Wetherspoons

The Wetherspoon pub in Fakenham was broken into in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Photo: Norfolk Police

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

‘It could have been really horrible’ - Couple tell of lucky Christmas Day escape after crash

David and Jill Hill, of Corpusty, with their four dogs, who were in a car accident on Christmas Day, 2018. Picture: STUART ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists