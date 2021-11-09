Gallery
PICTURES: Care home unveils stunning poppy display for Remembrance
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A care home has unveiled a stunning poppy display to mark this year's Remembrance Day.
York House care home on Norwich Road, Dereham, has been turning heads this week with its eye-catching tribute to the fallen.
Created mainly using the bottoms of plastic bottles and their lids, the project was organised by activities coordinator, Phoebe Stoker, and the home's head cook Sally Easter, who religiously collected the materials.
Miss Stoker's dad, Martin, chipped in with DIY nous, and soon the idea had become a reality.
"Sally and I had the idea after seeing something similar in 2019, but we couldn't do it last year because I was away on maternity leave," said Miss Stoker.
"When I came back, I spent lots of evenings cutting the bottles up in my own time and putting all the poppies together.
"We are really proud of it. When you got past along Norwich Road it really does catch your eye.
"The amount people who have commented as they walk past has been brilliant."