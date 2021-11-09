News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Gallery

PICTURES: Care home unveils stunning poppy display for Remembrance

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:27 PM November 9, 2021
Phoebe Stoker, activity coordinator at York House, Dereham, with the poppy display for Remembrance

Phoebe Stoker, activity coordinator at York House, Dereham, with the poppy display for Remembrance - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A care home has unveiled a stunning poppy display to mark this year's Remembrance Day. 

York House care home on Norwich Road, Dereham, has been turning heads this week with its eye-catching tribute to the fallen. 

Staff and residents from York House, Dereham, with the stunning poppy display

Staff and residents from York House, Dereham, with the stunning poppy display - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Created mainly using the bottoms of plastic bottles and their lids, the project was organised by activities coordinator, Phoebe Stoker, and the home's head cook Sally Easter, who religiously collected the materials.  

Miss Stoker's dad, Martin, chipped in with DIY nous, and soon the idea had become a reality.  

Sally Easter and Phoebe Stoker with the display at York House

Phoebe Stoker, activity coordinator at York House, Dereham, with the poppy display for Remembrance - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Sally and I had the idea after seeing something similar in 2019, but we couldn't do it last year because I was away on maternity leave," said Miss Stoker.

You may also want to watch:

"When I came back, I spent lots of evenings cutting the bottles up in my own time and putting all the poppies together. 

Phoebe Stoker, activity coordinator at York House, shows a resident the poppy display

Phoebe Stoker, activity coordinator at York House, shows a resident the poppy display - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We are really proud of it. When you got past along Norwich Road it really does catch your eye. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Submit your nominations for The Times Awards 2021
  2. 2 'A little bit special' - German Christmas market opens at Norfolk farm
  3. 3 Dolan ready to surprise fans on way to top
  1. 4 Nightclub owner pledges to do battle against drink spiking
  2. 5 Dereham pub ramps up support of Lee Rigby football team
  3. 6 Mid Norfolk MP thanks ambulance service after "bad attack of Covid"
  4. 7 Primary school handed 'green grant' to aid environmental work
  5. 8 British Army captain accused of £99k fraud facing possible new trial date
  6. 9 Business booming for mum who quit job during lockdown to launch salon
  7. 10 Forensics teams leave house where body found in murder investigation

"The amount people who have commented as they walk past has been brilliant."

The poppy display at York House on Norwich Road, Dereham

The poppy display at York House on Norwich Road, Dereham - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Phoebe Stoker, activity coordinator at York House in Dereham, masterminded the poppy display

Phoebe Stoker, activity coordinator at York House in Dereham, masterminded the poppy display - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Phoebe Stoker, activity coordinator at York House, shows a resident the poppy display

Phoebe Stoker, activity coordinator at York House, shows a resident the poppy display - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Poppies which form part of the Remembrance display at York House in Dereham

Poppies which form part of the Remembrance display at York House in Dereham - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hector Howlett (left), from Great Witchingham, pictured with his brother Arthur

Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Joe Brown is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Norwich Live News

Police hunting wanted Norwich man

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Colin Barnes faces jail if he does not clear his site at Podmore Lane in Scarning

'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Mahmut 'Mo' Yenigun, right,

Tributes to security guard Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon