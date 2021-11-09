PICTURES: Care home unveils stunning poppy display for Remembrance

Gallery

Phoebe Stoker, activity coordinator at York House, Dereham, with the poppy display for Remembrance - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A care home has unveiled a stunning poppy display to mark this year's Remembrance Day.

York House care home on Norwich Road, Dereham, has been turning heads this week with its eye-catching tribute to the fallen.

Staff and residents from York House, Dereham, with the stunning poppy display - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Created mainly using the bottoms of plastic bottles and their lids, the project was organised by activities coordinator, Phoebe Stoker, and the home's head cook Sally Easter, who religiously collected the materials.

Miss Stoker's dad, Martin, chipped in with DIY nous, and soon the idea had become a reality.

Phoebe Stoker, activity coordinator at York House, Dereham, with the poppy display for Remembrance - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Sally and I had the idea after seeing something similar in 2019, but we couldn't do it last year because I was away on maternity leave," said Miss Stoker.

You may also want to watch:

"When I came back, I spent lots of evenings cutting the bottles up in my own time and putting all the poppies together.

Phoebe Stoker, activity coordinator at York House, shows a resident the poppy display - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We are really proud of it. When you got past along Norwich Road it really does catch your eye.

"The amount people who have commented as they walk past has been brilliant."

The poppy display at York House on Norwich Road, Dereham - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Phoebe Stoker, activity coordinator at York House in Dereham, masterminded the poppy display - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Phoebe Stoker, activity coordinator at York House, shows a resident the poppy display - Credit: Sonya Duncan