Search

Advanced search

Here’s what the weather is going to be like on Christmas Day

21 December, 2018 - 14:39
What will the weather be like for this year's Christmas Day swims? Picture Archant.

What will the weather be like for this year's Christmas Day swims? Picture Archant.

Archant

Those hoping to see snow on Christmas Day are set to be disappointed as forecasters predict the big day will be dry and cloudy.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest is predicting a “dry day with quite a lot of mist and fog in the morning and the chance of frost first thing” for Norfolk and Waveney.

There will be the “odd bit of sunshine” and high temperatures of 8C.

It is a similar story for the rest of the UK but there is a chance of “light drizzly rain over hill” in the west of the country.

The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010. Snow was recorded at a weather station in Weybourne, north Norfolk.

A ‘cold weather calculator’ based on historical data supplied by the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre calculates a 12pc chance of a white Christmas in East Anglia.

This is 2pc up on the average year, which Weatherquest explained only has a 10pc chance of significant snow, but still means a festive flurry is slim odds.

However, when The Met Office definition of a White Christmas - a snowflake falling somewhere in the UK during Christmas Eve or Christmas Day – is taken into account then this chance rises to just over 70pc each year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Barber to open up shop for free haircuts on Christmas Day

Dads and Lads in the Cherry Tree car park. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

New headteacher shares his vision for the future of Norfolk high school

Chris Smith, headteacher at Neatherd High School. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Clothing brand finds new home after department store closed doors for final time

Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Commuters delayed on A47 following crash and broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Most Read

Jamie Oliver’s favourite eating and drinking spots in Essex

Jamie Oliver's favourite places to eat and drink in Essex

9 of the best woodland walks in Essex

Epping Forest (c) Stephen Rees, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

20 Christmas markets to enjoy in Essex

Christmas Markets in Essex

5 easy steps to make stuffing like Jamie Oliver

Jamie's stuffing

Who’s the top 50 richest in Essex?

The Essex Rich List is sponsored by Clearwater Wealth Management

Latest from the Dereham Times

The guinea pigs are back indoors

There were plenty of cuddles for Snowflake during the various stops on his tour of the house. Picture Rob Silver

We are always here ready to help

The Norfolk fire service control room team who will be working on Christmas day. From left to right – Robert, Katrina, Jo and Lewis. Picture Norfolk Fire Service

Should all front line officers be armed with Taser? Weapon fired one in ten times last year

File photo of a police officer demonstrating Taser. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Motorist more than four times drink drive limit rolls car

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

Mother and girlfriend of young man killed in crash skydive together in his memory

Chantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists