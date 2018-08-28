Dinosaur park pledges support for Norfolk children’s charity

An award-winning Norfolk family adventure park has presented over £5,000 to a vital children’s charity. Pictured are East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH)’s Sophie Mayes and Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure’s Joe Randlesome. Archant

A Norfolk family adventure park has presented more than £5,000 to a local children’s charity.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, based in Lenwade, has been raising funds for East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH) and the charity’s nook appeal.

The nook appeal was launched in November 2014 to raise £10 million for a new, purpose-built hospice in Framingham Earl, a village south of Norwich.

During the year, the park has been supporting the charity with sponsorship of a float at the Lord Mayor’s procession and EACH’s abseil down the Forum in Norwich in September.

Adam Goymour, manager of Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Park, said: “We’re proud to directly support young people with life-threatening conditions, in the heart of the communities within Norfolk, through our partnership with EACH.

“The nook appeal is such a worthwhile cause and being able to help contribute towards this and make EACH’s vision a reality is very rewarding for us.”