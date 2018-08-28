Search

Advanced search

Dinosaur park pledges support for Norfolk children’s charity

PUBLISHED: 10:46 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:52 18 December 2018

An award-winning Norfolk family adventure park has presented over £5,000 to a vital children’s charity. Pictured are East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH)’s Sophie Mayes and Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure’s Joe Randlesome.

An award-winning Norfolk family adventure park has presented over £5,000 to a vital children’s charity. Pictured are East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH)’s Sophie Mayes and Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure’s Joe Randlesome.

Archant

A Norfolk family adventure park has presented more than £5,000 to a local children’s charity.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, based in Lenwade, has been raising funds for East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH) and the charity’s nook appeal.

The nook appeal was launched in November 2014 to raise £10 million for a new, purpose-built hospice in Framingham Earl, a village south of Norwich.

During the year, the park has been supporting the charity with sponsorship of a float at the Lord Mayor’s procession and EACH’s abseil down the Forum in Norwich in September.

Adam Goymour, manager of Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Park, said: “We’re proud to directly support young people with life-threatening conditions, in the heart of the communities within Norfolk, through our partnership with EACH.

“The nook appeal is such a worthwhile cause and being able to help contribute towards this and make EACH’s vision a reality is very rewarding for us.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

WATCH: Denver Clinton arrives by helicopter at celebrity charity football match in Dereham

Denver Clinton shaking hands with the players from Delete Cancer FC. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Junior school showing significant improvements after latest monitoring inspection

Joanna Pedlow, executive head of Toftwood Infant School, near Dereham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Prison officer receives fine and ban after being caught drink-driving

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Breckland Council re-considers planning calls after review threats, but one decision stands

The Beeston village sign. Picture: Graham Corney

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

Junior school showing significant improvements after latest monitoring inspection

Joanna Pedlow, executive head of Toftwood Infant School, near Dereham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Wishing you a happy Christmas, from Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation

Children have created Christmas cards to send to the community. Picture: Chrissy Gold

‘Streakers with stretchers’ raise more than £600 with naked calendar

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) have bared all for a naked calender to raise more than �600 for the East Norfolk Ambulance Fund. Picture: Barry Moppett

Overcrowding in Norfolk prisons reaching unsafe levels

HMP Bure, Tunstead Road, Scottow GV's of the new sex offender prison HMP Bure, based on the former RAF Coltishall base For:EDP Copy:Ben Kendall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists