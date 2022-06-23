Food bank urges public to donate items to supermarket appeal

A food bank is calling on people to give food and other essentials to a supermarket's latest appeal.

The Mid Norfolk Foodbank, based in Dereham, is asking shoppers to donate to Tesco's Summer Food Appeal.

It will run for three days from Thursday, June 30 to Saturday, July 2.

Volunteers sorting through supplies at the Mid Norfolk Foodbank warehouse in Dereham - Credit: Archant

Tesco customers in Dereham, Swaffham and Fakenham will be encouraged to pick up an extra item or two during their shop - to be dropped in donation trollies on their way out.

Support is needed more than ever as families face the biggest income squeeze in a generation.

Many people on low incomes are struggling to put food on the table, forcing them to turn to food banks.

Dave Pearson, project director of Mid Norfolk Foodbank - part of the Trussell Trust network - urged local people to give as generously as possible.

Dave Pearson, project director of Mid Norfolk Foodbank - Credit: Archant

"No-one in Norfolk should be facing hunger and we want to see an end to local people needing emergency food," he said.

"While we work alongside other food banks in the Trussell Trust network to bring about long-term change to ensure everyone has enough money for the essentials, any donations of our most-needed items will be invaluable.

“Thanks to Tesco and its customers, we hope to continue offering vital support to families over the coming months, which we know will be particularly tough for many people in the area."

After hosting its appeal, Tesco will top up customers’ food donations with a financial contribution of 20pc of the items' value.

The Mid Norfolk Foodbank warehouse on Rash's Green, Dereham - Credit: Archant

This will support Mid Norfolk Foodbank in the provision of emergency food parcels and practical support for those experiencing hardship.

There is a particular need at the moment for items including tinned meat and vegetables, long-life milk, and tinned fruit and rice pudding.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, added: "As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, food banks are doing all they can to help meet the extra financial pressures families are facing.

“Food banks in our network always work incredibly hard to ensure people get support, but we have sadly seen the need accelerate in the recent months."

The Trussell Trust supports a nationwide network of more than 1,300 food bank centres.