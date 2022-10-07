Friends complete epic European road trip in Golf bought for £500
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Callum Taylor
Two friends from Dereham have been reflecting on a road trip to remember - which saw them travel just shy of 3,000 miles and raise more than £5,000 for charity.
Callum Taylor and Nigel Goodall teamed up to complete the epic journey from Norfolk to Prague - and back again - for the Pink Ribbon Foundation, influenced by a close friend's diagnosis.
The main purpose of their adventure was to take part in the Motoscope Banger Rally from France to the Czech capital.
The challenge involved buying a 21-year-old VW Golf for just £500, before giving it a complete makeover both inside and out.
Having left Norfolk on September 2, the rally began in Saint-Omer a day later.
Over the course of the seven days, the pair undertook an ambitious tour of the continent, with a highlight including driving along mountain passes with views of stunning ice glaciers on the Italian borders with Switzerland and Austria.
They also put the Golf's through its paces by taking it round the world-famous Nürburgring race track in Germany.
“It was full of long days, late nights and loads of mileage, but it was an incredible experience,” said Mr Taylor.
Most Read
- 1 Kind-hearted cop delivers dumped parcels to rightful owners
- 2 Huge 1,400-home 'urban extension' proposed for Dereham
- 3 Town's fears over possible sale of seven plots of land
- 4 Police find man wanted in connection with racial abuse of library worker
- 5 Top baby names in each Norfolk district revealed
- 6 Norfolk Military Vehicle Group stages 45th anniversary celebration
- 7 Dereham woman achieves dream of opening her own haberdashery
- 8 Households warned they could be plunged into darkness this winter
- 9 Norfolk bin workers could strike if talks over pay are unsuccessful
- 10 When to put the clocks back as British Summer Time ends this month
“We are so thrilled with the money raised. Thanks to everyone - friends, family and corporate sponsors - and to the car, which was good as gold.”
During Mr Taylor and Mr Goodall's trip, shockwaves were reverberating across Europe after news of the Queen's death was announced.
“We heard the news while travelling out for an evening in Germany. It was a very quiet taxi ride,” added Mr Goodall.
“After that, whenever we got into a taxi, the drivers spoke passionately about the Queen.
“At a restaurant in Salzburg, the first thing the waiter said to us was ‘sorry to hear about the Queen’s passing'."
After reaching Prague, they spent two-and-a-half days travelling home, arriving back in Dereham on September 15.
Later this year, the Golf is likely to be entered into a classic car auction in King's Lynn.
Meanwhile, Mr Taylor's next drive across Europe is already in the diary for next summer alongside his wife, Jackie - only this time they will swap the 'banger' for an Audi R8.
To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/callumnigel.