Friends complete epic European road trip in Golf bought for £500

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:13 AM October 7, 2022
Callum Taylor and Nigel Goodall completed their epic journey from Norfolk to Prague, and back again for charity 

Callum Taylor and Nigel Goodall have completed their epic journey from Norfolk to Prague - and back again - for the Pink Ribbon Foundation - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Callum Taylor

Two friends from Dereham have been reflecting on a road trip to remember - which saw them travel just shy of 3,000 miles and raise more than £5,000 for charity.

Callum Taylor and Nigel Goodall teamed up to complete the epic journey from Norfolk to Prague - and back again - for the Pink Ribbon Foundation, influenced by a close friend's diagnosis. 

Nigel Goodall at the top of Timmelsjoch mountain pass

Nigel Goodall at the top of Timmelsjoch mountain pass (highest in the Alps 2479m high - 12 km long) on border of Austria and Italy - Credit: Callum Taylor

The main purpose of their adventure was to take part in the Motoscope Banger Rally from France to the Czech capital. 

The challenge involved buying a 21-year-old VW Golf for just £500, before giving it a complete makeover both inside and out. 

Having left Norfolk on September 2, the rally began in Saint-Omer a day later. 

Over the course of the seven days, the pair undertook an ambitious tour of the continent, with a highlight including driving along mountain passes with views of stunning ice glaciers on the Italian borders with Switzerland and Austria.

The Dereham duo taken in the view at the Banks of Lake Garda, Italy

The Dereham duo took in the view at the Banks of Lake Garda, Italy - Credit: Callum Taylor

They also put the Golf's through its paces by taking it round the world-famous Nürburgring race track in Germany.

“It was full of long days, late nights and loads of mileage, but it was an incredible experience,” said Mr Taylor. 

“We are so thrilled with the money raised. Thanks to everyone - friends, family and corporate sponsors - and to the car, which was good as gold.”

During Mr Taylor and Mr Goodall's trip, shockwaves were reverberating across Europe after news of the Queen's death was announced. 

The top of Timmelsjoch mountain pass (highest in the Alps 2479m high - 12 km long) on the border of Austria and Italy

The top of Timmelsjoch mountain pass (highest in the Alps 2479m high - 12 km long) on the border of Austria and Italy - Credit: Callum Taylor

“We heard the news while travelling out for an evening in Germany. It was a very quiet taxi ride,” added Mr Goodall.

“After that, whenever we got into a taxi, the drivers spoke passionately about the Queen.

“At a restaurant in Salzburg, the first thing the waiter said to us was ‘sorry to hear about the Queen’s passing'."

After reaching Prague, they spent two-and-a-half days travelling home, arriving back in Dereham on September 15. 

Nigel Goodall and Callum Taylor will be driving their £500 car across Europe for charity

Callum Taylor and Nigel Goodall pictured in August, when they were plotting their route to Prague - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Later this year, the Golf is likely to be entered into a classic car auction in King's Lynn. 

Meanwhile, Mr Taylor's next drive across Europe is already in the diary for next summer alongside his wife, Jackie - only this time they will swap the 'banger' for an Audi R8. 

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/callumnigel.

Callum Taylor and Nigel Goodall have been doing up a £500 car to drive to Prague

The Dereham friends bought a VW Golf for £500 and gave it a complete makeover - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

