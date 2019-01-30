Search

Fancy testing out a ‘Code-a-pillar’? New family festival set to showcase creative technologies

30 January, 2019 - 15:46
The Code-a-pillar is one of the exciting digital tools children can try at DigiFest events at Norfolk's libraries. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The Code-a-pillar is one of the exciting digital tools children can try at DigiFest events at Norfolk's libraries. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Submitted

Robot unicorns and stop motion animation will be among the creative technologies children and families can try out at libraries across Norfolk in February.

DigiFest is a celebration of methods of digital creation, from animation to electronic music, aimed at four to 16-year-olds.

In the workshops – which will take place in each of the county’s libraries – budding film makers can try their hand at stop motion, artists can build automatic drawing robots, and for younger children a ‘Code-a-pillar’ will give an opportunity to learn some early coding skills.

There will also be a vlogging workshop with BBC and Google freelancer Nat Hawley, plus a competition with a chance to win a half-day session in a Norwich gaming café.

The festival will launch on Saturday, February 2 with a 3D printing workshop at Gorleston and Swaffham libraries.

To book for DigiFest events go to www.norfolk.gov.uk/digifest.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

Noah's Ark Preschool, based at Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, has been rated inadequate after inspectors found some children “struggle to settle and do not feel secure”. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to help release a person trapped in a car following a crash in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Police investigating claims man touched himself and followed mother and son around Morrisons

Police are investigating after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Breast cancer survivor defies the odds to run London Marathon

Amanda Pilbeam of Litcham, in training for the London Marathon to raise funds for the Flat Friends group, after breast cancer and a double mastectomy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

