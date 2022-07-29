News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Norfolk man to play key role at World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:19 PM July 29, 2022
Jamie Wright, from Dereham, has been selected to represent the UK at the World Scout Jamboree

Jamie Wright, from Dereham, has been selected to represent the UK at the World Scout Jamboree - Credit: Scouts

A man from Dereham has been selected to represent the UK at the World Scout Jamboree.

Jamie Wright will form part of the International Service Team (IST) at next year's event in Saemangeum, South Korea.

Taking place during the summer of 2023, the jamboree will see 50,000 scouts come together for a skills, cultural and adventure festival.

Mr Wright will be part of a multi-national team of adults who are volunteering to help young people enjoy the adventure of a lifetime, while also considering global issues in a new light.

For the 24-year-old, this will involve planning and delivering activities for thousands of participants every day, as well as providing medical, catering, and infrastructure services. 

He said: "Scouting offers fantastic opportunities, not just in the local community but also amazing trips to incredible places, meeting people you would never meet in any other way.

"I’m returning to a jamboree after visiting Japan to find the magic I found the first time around."

