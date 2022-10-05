News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Norfolk Military Vehicle Group stages 45th anniversary celebration

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 8:30 AM October 5, 2022
The Norfolk Military Vehicle Group staged its 45th anniversary celebration at Aldiss Park in Dereham

The Norfolk Military Vehicle Group staged its 45th anniversary celebration at Aldiss Park in Dereham

The Norfolk Military Vehicle Group (NMVG) staged its 45th anniversary celebration in Dereham. 

Dozens of NMVG members gathered on Sunday (October 2) to mark the milestone at Aldiss Park, the home of Dereham Football Club.

They enjoyed live music from various different eras, a slice of cake and, most importantly, reminisced about four-and-a-half decades of history.

General The Lord Dannatt at the Norfolk Military Vehicle Group's 45th anniversary celebration in Dereham

General The Lord Dannatt at the Norfolk Military Vehicle Group's 45th anniversary celebration in Dereham

Also in attendance was the group's president, General The Lord Dannatt, who was presented with a cheque for £250 to be donated to Veterans Norfolk. 

Over the years, NMVG has raised thousands of pounds for countless charities and good causes. 

The Norfolk Military Vehicle Group was formed in 1977 by a group of like-minded individuals who wanted to indulge in their shared passion for military vehicles. 

The Norfolk Military Vehicle Group emblem on a cake for its 45th anniversary

The Norfolk Military Vehicle Group emblem on a cake for its 45th anniversary

They put an advert in the Eastern Daily Press to try and attract members, and the rest is history. 

Today, the group is represented at events in Norfolk, Suffolk and further afield, including military ceremonies overseas.

