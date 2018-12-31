Search

This is what the weather will be like for New Year’s Eve

31 December, 2018 - 11:33
It looks like it will be dry in Norwich this New Year's Eve. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY.

Archant Norfolk

If you are heading out for New Year’s Eve celebrations tonight in Norfolk and Waveney you can leave the umbrella at home as it is set to be dry and not too cold.

You may still want to bring a coat but temperatures should not drop below 5C.

A forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest said: “For tonight if you are out revelling it’s not looking too bad at all. It should stay dry and fairly cloudy through the night though there is the possibility of one or two clear intervals coming along as well.

“There will be a light westerly breeze and lowest temperature of around 5C.”

And New Year’s Day is looking very similar but there is a chance of a few showers.

He added: “Then for the New Year, Tuesday it’s going to a cloudy start to the day and there is just the chance of an isolated light shower in the morning. Most places though should see the early cloud thinning out with brighter skies moving in from the north as we head through into the afternoon.

“There will be a light to moderate north westerly breeze, turning northerly by the end of the day and top temperatures of between 8C and 10C.”

