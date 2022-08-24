Are we there yet?! Friends to embark on epic drive in £500 Golf
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Two friends driving 1,500 miles across Europe in an old Golf bought for £500. What could possibly go wrong?
Not a lot, hope Callum Taylor and Nigel Goodall, from Dereham, who are set to journey from France to Prague as part of an epic 'banger rally'.
Along the way, the pair will raise money for breast cancer charity, the Pink Ribbon Foundation, after their close friend was diagnosed.
Mr Taylor, who manages a small lettings portfolio, and Mr Goodall, a car salesman, are both proud petrolheads.
They bought their chosen mode of transport, a 21-year-old Volkswagen Golf, for just £500 - and have since given it a complete makeover both inside and out.
The Motoscope Rally rules say vehicles must cost £500 or less and be at least 20 years old.
“We're really looking forward to it,” said Mr Taylor ahead of the challenge, which starts on September 2.
“When we were searching last November we found this Golf. They wanted a bit more than £500, but we persuaded them [to lower the price] because it was for charity.
“Thankfully there's no limit to what you can spend on the car.”
With this in mind, the team have been carrying out a whole host of improvements since January.
Its colour has also been changed, from red to a Harlequin tribute livery, after they saw a similar design.
Moreover, the car is now covered in stickers from a number of companies who have pledged sponsorship money, including Volkswagen Norwich.
“We aimed to raise £2,000, but we are already over £3,000," said Mr Goodall.
"We are really overwhelmed by not only the generosity of individuals, but also local businesses who sponsored different panels."
Mr Taylor and Mr Goodall will set off from Dereham on September 2, before starting the rally a day later in Saint-Omer, France.
Their journey through 12 countries in seven days takes them to the Alps, Venice and across Eastern Europe.
After returning to Norfolk, the Golf will be sold at auction later this year - on the proviso they don't develop a sentimental attachment with the motor.
To keep up with the journey, search for 'CallumAnd Nigel' on Facebook.
To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/callumnigel.