Norfolk singer to hit the high notes at Railway Tavern set in Dereham

A mid Norfolk singer is set to hit the high notes during a solo set at a popular Dereham venue.

Local singer Keely Rayner will take to the stage for a live show at the town's Railway Tavern on Saturday, June 15.

The former Dereham Busybodies Stage School student, and graduate from the musical theatre academy Italia Conti, is a professional performer, who has starred in leading roles across Europe and sung at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on.

A spokesperson for the event said: "Experienced in providing an entertaining, unique and beautiful event - Keely is not to be missed.

"Her vocal talent ranges from intimate and refined jazz and soul evenings at The Hoste, in Burnham Market, to classic up tempo rock and roll and Motown as lead vocals with the Lee Vasey band.

"Join Keely at The Railway Tavern for an evening of classic Motown, Soul and Pop performed by a unique and beautiful voice."

The show will start at 9pm.