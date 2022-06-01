News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Revellers prepare for long weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:30 AM June 1, 2022
A street party to commemorate The Queen's Diamond Jubilee at Ashby De La Zouch, Leicestershire.

Thousands of people across Norfolk are getting ready to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: PA

Dereham, Fakenham, Wells and their surrounding villages are gearing up for a four-day feast of jubilee celebrations. 

Dozens of events are due to be held across the area as Queen Elizabeth II becomes the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

Pubs, clubs and bars could stay open into the early hours during next year's bank holiday weekend to

The Queen is set to celebrate 70 years on the throne - Credit: PA

Beacons will be lit at 9.45pm on Thursday, before revellers up and down the country enjoy a long weekend of street parties and community gatherings.

On Sunday, thousands of people in Norfolk are expected to get together for the Big Jubilee Lunch.

As well as making merry, the nation is set to reflect on Her Majesty's long reign, which began when she was just 25-years-old. 

Mike Gates, the mayor of Wells, said the town had been busy making final preparations ahead of the festivities. 

Mike Gates, the mayor of Wells

Mike Gates, the mayor of Wells - Credit: Archant

"This is such an important occasion," said Mr Gates. "It is, after all, an historic moment given the Queen is the longest-serving monarch ever in the history of Britain. 

"That is some landmark, and she has been so well respected throughout her time. She has always managed to capture the public's imagination. 

"She seems to have this great sense of duty and she has continued to do things to the best of her ability."

Down in Fakenham, the town is readying itself for events including a family fun day at Millennium Park on Saturday (June 4).

Angela Glynn, the mayor of Fakenham

Angela Glynn, the mayor of Fakenham - Credit: Archant

Angela Glynn, the newly-installed mayor, said: "Fakenham is adorned with bunting, banners and flowers, and a lot of people are getting really quite excited about the weekend. Everyone is talking about it. 

"Throughout the last year, the Queen has not had Prince Philip by her side, and I think we will all remember how alone she looked at his funeral.

"The fact she is now able to celebrate something is wonderful."

Dereham mayor Hugh King, who is also new to the role, added: "Celebrating the jubilee is so important for everyone, from our veterans to our pensioners and our children. 

Hugh King, chairman of the Royal British Legion in Norfolk

Hugh King, chairman of the Royal British Legion in Norfolk - Credit: Royal British Legion

"It's a time of reflection and, in years to come, youngsters will be able to look back and remember what they were doing over these few days.

"Personally I think we are so lucky in this country to have the Queen and the royal family."

