Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

PUBLISHED: 07:09 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 31 January 2019

A foggy view from Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

A foggy view from Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Archant

Norfolk is waking up to a blanket of fog after the coldest night of the year so far.

A Met Office weather warning issued on Wednesday told the region to brace for ice and freezing fog.

Overnight temperatures in the east dipped as low as -8C in rural areas – just a few degrees shy of the country’s coldest temperature, -11C, recorded in Aberdeenshire.

Neatherd Moor in Dereham in the snow January 30, 2019. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPNeatherd Moor in Dereham in the snow January 30, 2019. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The ice and fog warning is valid until 11am on Thursday.

Motorists have been cautioned to watch out for ice on untreated roads and to expect slower journey times, with possible delays to bus and train services and a chance of flight delays or cancellations.

After Tuesday night’s smattering of snow, another weather warning remains in place for snow and ice across the region from 1pm today until 9pm on Friday.

The Met Office said rain and snow were expected to move into the UK from the southwest from Thursday and through Friday with icy patches forming, but that snow amounts would “vary markedly” across England and Wales.

Snow in South Wootton on January 30, 2019. Photo: Jackie ChappellSnow in South Wootton on January 30, 2019. Photo: Jackie Chappell

Dan Holley, of Norwich-based Weatherquest, said the approaching weather system was looking “quite weak” with any snow accumulations “generally small and insignificant”.

