This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:52 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 14 January 2019

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

The region may have missed out on a white Christmas, but forecasters are predicting snow in Norfolk by the end of the month.

Although the weather seems mild at the moment, forecasters are warning that we are headed for a cold snap that may see some parts of the country hit with similar conditions to last year’s Beast from the East.

While Norfolk won’t be the most dramatically affected part of the country, forecaster AccuWeather is predicting moderate snow fall as we approach the end of January.

The long-form forecast predicts the first snow in Norwich on January 20, though this will be a very small amount of around 0.3CM.

Heavier snow, however, is predicted on January 29 and the days following with AccuWeather expecting as much as 3.9 CM to fall on the city in one day.

A similar forecast is given for Cromer, with the beginnings of light snow also on January 20 and a heavier fall of up to 3.1CM in a day from January 29.

Dereham looks set to get slightly more snow of around 1CM on January 20, and around 3.8CM is predicted to fall on January 29.

The forecaster predicts an even heavier snow fall in King’s Lynn, predicting 5.6CM of snow on January 29 after a small smattering on January 20.

Adam Dury, from forecasters Weatherquest, said the next few days should be dry, cloudy and mild, with only a “spit and spot of drizzle”.

But by Thursday, temperatures in the morning are set to fall to -2C to -3C, with a small chance of ice forming on the roads.

“When you get colder temperatures there is always a risk of ice,” Mr Dury said.

