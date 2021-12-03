'My life has been plagued by fly-tipping for a year - I need it to stop'

Julie-Anne Meen, from Necton, says her life has been plagued by fly-tipping for the past year - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk woman claims her life has been plagued by fly-tipping for an entire year - and is desperate for something to be done about it.

Julie-Anne Meen said she has had to clear junk from her land on dozens of occasions over the past 12 months.

Some of the fly-tipped rubbish that Julie-Anne Meen has kept at her home in Necton - Credit: Archant

Rubbish has been thrown - and in some cases, she believes, placed deliberately - onto her property at Dunham Road in Necton, between Dereham and Swaffham.

The trio of holiday cottages adjacent to her home, which the 56-year-old owns and rents out, have been particularly targeted.

Miss Meen has repeatedly reported the incidents to Breckland Council and the police.

While the council told this newspaper it cannot discuss individual cases, a spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said an investigation being opened was reliant on new evidence such as CCTV footage or witnesses coming forward.

Julie-Anne Meen with some of the fly-tipped junk she has collected at her home in Necton - Credit: Archant

"They are fly-tipping nearly every other day," said Miss Meen, who thinks the rubbish is coming from the same person due to the similarity of the food wrappers and drinks bottles.

"It is just unbelievable - like somebody is playing a game. I clear something up one day, and the next there is something else there is its place.

"I am shielding my vulnerable mother and could really do without this child's play."

She added: "My family has been farming here for 90 years and never had any problems. This is a quiet area.

A bag of fly-tipped rubbish that Julie-Anne Meen has kept at her home in Necton - Credit: Archant

"We are supposed to be saving the planet and there are people out there constantly doing stuff like this.

"I just need to somebody to tap this person on the shoulder and give them a fine like they would do to anyone else, so that I don't have to live with this."

Gordon Bambridge, Breckland's cabinet member for waste and the environment, insisted the council had an exemplary record when it came to dealing with fly-tipping.

He said: "We cannot comment on individual cases, but we can assure residents that Breckland Council is leading the fight against littering and fly-tipping.

Gordon Bambridge, Breckland Council's cabinet member for waste and the environment - Credit: Archant

"Last year, we issued more fines than all the other Norfolk district councils combined and have seen a 26pc reduction in fly-tipping over the last 10 years.

"We’ve had a lot of success but, sadly, in some cases, the evidence isn’t strong enough to pursue legal action."