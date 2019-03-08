Search

Village could be in line for 25 new homes near primary school

PUBLISHED: 10:04 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 03 August 2019

Plans have been submitted for 25 new homes near North Elmham Primary School. Picture: Archant

Plans have been submitted for 25 new homes near North Elmham Primary School. Picture: Archant

Plans to build a clutch of new homes in a Norfolk village have been submitted.

Orchard Homes is looking to start work on a development of 25 new homes on a field at Brookside Farm, off Holt Road in North Elmham.

Outline planning permission was previously obtained to build 16 dwellings on the site, but the number was increased after the land was sold to the prospective developer.

Nine of the units, a mix of semi-detached and detached houses, have been earmarked as three-bedroom properties. Another 14 properties will have at least four bedrooms and there will be two affordable housing units.

The 2.6-hectare site, which lies north of North Elmham Primary School and south of woodland, would accommodate a total of 90 parking spaces for residents.

In documents submitted to Breckland Council, it is acknowledged that the project could adversely effect protected and priority species on the development site.

But they add that delivery would "form a thriving community" and "assist in the planning and evolution of North Elmham in years to come."

