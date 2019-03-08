Search

Masterchef finalist to judge cooking contest at school and college fun day

PUBLISHED: 13:54 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 17 July 2019

Former Masterchef finalist Tim Kinnaird will judge a cooking contest at the Northgate High School and Dereham Sixth Form Community Day. Picture: Denise Bradley

Title-winning silverware and a Masterchef finalist are among the highlights at a forthcoming community fun day.

Fans can have their photo taken with the EFL Championship trophy at the Northgate High School and Dereham Sixth Form Community Day. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdFans can have their photo taken with the EFL Championship trophy at the Northgate High School and Dereham Sixth Form Community Day. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Northgate High School and Dereham Sixth Form Community Day will be held at the high school from 2.30pm on Monday, July 22, offering an abundance of activities and performances.

All proceeds from the free extravaganza, which students have helped to organise, will go to Dementia Friendly Dereham and mental health projects in the school and college.

Once the event has been opened by a 200-strong community choir, General The Lord Dannatt and his wife Lady Dannatt will cut the ribbon and formally begin the afternoon.

Visitors can then have their photo taken with the EFL Championship trophy, held aloft by Norwich City's title-winning squead just a few weeks ago.

Former Masterchef finalist and owner of Macarons and More, Tim Kinnaird, will meanwhile judge a cooking competition featuring local sports clubs and their 'signature dish'.

A police dog display can also be enjoyed, while the medal-winning garden produced by Northgate pupils for this year's Royal Norfolk Show will be recreated.

An electric car built by pupils will be available for laps round a circuit and A-level students will treat audience members to an outside performance of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'.

Raffles, tombolas, food and drink, crafts, music and face-painting will be available throughout the day, while children young and old can get involved in a number of competitions.

