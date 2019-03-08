Search

High school launches befriending scheme for students and care home residents

PUBLISHED: 10:48 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 04 June 2019

Year seven students at Northgate High School in Dereham have been taking weekly visits to Sanford House Care Home. Picture: Northgate High School

Archant

A mid Norfolk high school has launched a befriending scheme which sees its students spend time with the residents of a nearby care home.

Year seven students at Northgate High School in Dereham have been taking weekly visits to Sanford House Care Home, also in the town, to spend an hour chatting to residents.

It is similar to the popular TV show Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds on Channel 4, which sees the children meet and interact with elderly people to see what the two age groups can learn from each other.

Mrs Graves, Head of Year seven at Northgate, said: "The joy the visits have brought so far to both the students and the residents has been wonderful to see."

Mrs Harrison, from Sandford House, also said: "We were buzzing all afternoon after the first visit. We all thought it was a great success."

