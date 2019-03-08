High school shines at race day event despite the bad weather

Northgate High School in Dereham took part in the race day event at the Lotus test track at Hethel. Picture: Northgate High Archant

A team of youngsters from a Dereham school competed in a race day event against others from across the county and beyond over the weeked.

Budding young engineers in Norfolk put their homemade kit cars to the test in an inaugural racing event at the world-renowned Lotus test track at Hethel. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Budding young engineers in Norfolk put their homemade kit cars to the test in an inaugural racing event at the world-renowned Lotus test track at Hethel. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Hundreds of schoolchildren braved difficult racing conditions at the Lotus test track in Hethel on Saturday, June 8 - in electric cars they had built.

One of the schools to take part was Northgate High School in Dereham, with a team consisting of students from year seven to year 11 all taking up different roles.

It was part of an event organised by the Greenpower Education Trust, a charity which was set up to inspire young people to engage with eco-friendly engineering and technology.

A total of 20 schools, nine from Norfolk, took part in the event, with children aged between 11 and 16 providing every aspect of the competition - from drivers, to engineers, to pit crews.

Northgate High School's car was put together thanks to the help of a number of local businesses, including Ashton's Classics, Ketts Autopaints and C3 Engineering.

Birds of Dereham also embroidered the racing suits with the Northgate and Bluepower logos, while Countrywide Grounds sponsored the safety equipment for the race team.

Calum MacDonald, alternative provisions coordinator at Northgate, helped managed the project along with Mrs Beasley and Mr Logan.

Mr MacDonald said: "What has been gained from the first outing of the car has certainly been a valuable experience, both in terms of working together as a team and also the learning and skills involved.

"It has exposed the team to greater elements of engineering and we hope inspired them to consider this in the future.

"We know the importance of academic studies and the commitment that needs to be shown in order to achieve your potential and the spark has clearly been ignited within this group of students who are well on their way."

The day consisted of a team briefing, car checks and two races.

Despite the awful weather conditions, Northgate's car completed both races successfully, with pupils being cheered on by their families.

The school's team was also awarded the Best Presented Team trophy at the end of the day.