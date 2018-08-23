Dereham students celebrate ‘reassuring’ results amid major exam shake up

Published: 10:53 AM August 23, 2018 Updated: 12:48 PM October 6, 2020

Students at two Dereham schools celebrated as they opened their GCSE results envelopes today, as staff described the overall picture as 'reassuring'.

Emily Booth, deputy head girl at Northgate High School in Dereham, achieved five grade 9s. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes - Credit: Archant

Despite major changes to the exam grading system, 70pc of pupils at Northgate High School achieved a grade 4 or above in maths and English, and 69pc scored the same result at Neatherd High School.

And amid the celebrations at both schools, two pupils stood out for scoring a total of nine grade 9 results, equivalent to the former A* grades.

Emma Chapman, from Neatherd achieved nine grade 9s in addition to two A*s, while Anna Davis, from Northgate, also achieved nine grade 9s alongside two 8s.

Emma, said: 'It was a bit overwhelming and I couldn't take it in. You don't really expect anything like this.'

Emma Chapman, 16, from Neatherd High School in Dereham, achieved nine grade 9s. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes - Credit: Archant

And Anna added: 'I am absolutely delighted with my results and would like to thank all my teachers at Northgate for their support over the last five years.

'I look forward to continuing my studies at Dereham Sixth Form.'

Andy Mason, head of school at Northgate, said: 'As head of school, I am extremely proud of our GCSE results and of the teamwork with our hardworking and dedicated staff, which has secured such great outcomes with students.

'70pc of our students achieved Grade 9-4 in both English and Mathematics and 13pc of our students achieved the highest Grade 9 in a wide range of subjects, awarded to only the top 3pc of students nationally.

'We are proud of our students and wish them every success for the future.'

And headteacher at Neatherd, Peter Devonish, said: 'Congratulations to our students on their excellent results, which are the culmination of five years of hard work, ably supported by their teachers, other members of staff and parents.

'There are a great many success stories of students who have achieved beyond expectations, including those with top grades and those who, in our truly comprehensive and community-focused school, have battled against adversity and done themselves proud.

'It has been reassuring to note that, at this time of significant change to GCSEs, results have been very much in line with teachers' predictions.

'We wish all of our students the very best as they move on to the next exciting stage of their lives.'

And Glyn Hambling, chief executive of Unity Education Trust, at Northgate, added: 'It's always a wonderful day being able to share it with the students and families and the culmination of all their hard work.

'It's a moment for staff where they get the opportunity to celebrate and support them in the next steps.'