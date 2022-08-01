Canaries legends to feature in match for brave four-year-old Kayla

Former Norwich City players including Wes Hoolahan and Grant Holt are set to feature in a match for Kayla Buttle - Credit: Stacey Buttle/Paul Chesterton/Archant

A host of former Norwich City players are set to feature in a match raising funds for a brave four-year-old who is suffering from cancer.

Several Canaries favourites will line up in a legends XI during a fun day for Kayla Buttle at Bradenham Football Club, near Dereham, on Sunday, August 14.

Kayla Buttle, from Norwich, pictured with her family - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

They will take on the Tavern Allstars, a team assembled by the event's organiser, Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern in Dereham.

Mr Sandford said a number of big names had already committed to playing, including Darren Huckerby, Grant Holt, Dean Ashton and Wes Hoolahan.

Norwich City legend Wes Hoolahan - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kayla, who lives in Norwich, first began showing signs of ill health in the early part of last year, when she struggled to put weight on her leg.

Doctors found elevated infection levels in her blood, but didn't know what was wrong with the youngster.

"Kids with any form of cancer are generally quite unwell, but not Kayla - apart from her leg," said Mrs Buttle.

"She was a bit of a mystery and they wouldn't send her home."

Kayla Buttle, from Norwich, is battling stage four neuroblastoma - Credit: Stacey Buttle

An MRI scan showed up malignancy in her bone marrow and, following a transfer to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, Kayla was confirmed as having stage 4 neuroblastoma in May 2021.

Following the diagnosis, she has had multiple rounds of chemotherapy, before 95pc of a tumour on her abdomen was successfully removed in September.

However, there remains a high chance of relapse, meaning frontline treatment has continued with stem cell retrieval, radiotherapy and immunotherapy.

Kayla Buttle pictured with her dad, Wayne, in April 2022 - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The goal now is to raise £221,000 to enrol her on a bivalent vaccine clinical trial in New York, which aims to stop her neuroblastoma from returning.

A staggering £46,000 has already been raised.

Ahead of the fun day, Mrs Buttle added: "We are so eternally grateful to Paul for organising this.

Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern in Dereham - Credit: Archant

"Kayla is my daughter, but we cannot do this on our own. If I had a house to sell, I would do it.

"I am hoping people will consider how they would feel if this was happening to their child."

Kayla's Family Fun Day will take place from 1pm to 8pm on August 14, offering food, drink and live music as well as a tombola, raffle and bouncy castle.

Entry is £5 for adults and free for children.

To donate, visit solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/kayla.