Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

PUBLISHED: 20:05 28 January 2019

Police are appealing for help to trace James Fuller, from Norwich, Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace James Fuller, from Norwich, Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in Norwich.

James Fuller, 32, from Norwich, is wanted for theft, assault and failing to appear at court.

Fuller is believed to have links in the city, Wymondham and Dereham.

Anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts should contact police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

Noah's Ark Preschool, based at Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, has been rated inadequate after inspectors found some children “struggle to settle and do not feel secure”. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to help release a person trapped in a car following a crash in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Huge increase in people using Mid Norfolk Foodbank over Christmas period

Mid Norfolk Foodbank project manager Dave Pearson said it has had a significant increase in demand over Christmas. Picture: Dan Bennett

‘We need to change this’ – Sex attack victim says court delays prevented her recovery

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

Noah's Ark Preschool, based at Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, has been rated inadequate after inspectors found some children “struggle to settle and do not feel secure”. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to help release a person trapped in a car following a crash in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Huge increase in people using Mid Norfolk Foodbank over Christmas period

Mid Norfolk Foodbank project manager Dave Pearson said it has had a significant increase in demand over Christmas. Picture: Dan Bennett

‘We need to change this’ – Sex attack victim says court delays prevented her recovery

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Dereham Times

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

Noah's Ark Preschool, based at Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, has been rated inadequate after inspectors found some children “struggle to settle and do not feel secure”. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google

Dereham set to host final Breckland Cabinet Roadshow

Leader of Breckland Council William Nunn. Picture: Ian Burt

‘We need to change this’ – Sex attack victim says court delays prevented her recovery

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire crew tackle chimney blaze at property on Burnt Street

A fire crew from Wells station extinguished the blaze at Burnt Street within minutes. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists