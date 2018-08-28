Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

Police are appealing for help to trace James Fuller, from Norwich, Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in Norwich.

James Fuller, 32, from Norwich, is wanted for theft, assault and failing to appear at court.

Fuller is believed to have links in the city, Wymondham and Dereham.

Anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts should contact police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.