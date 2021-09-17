Gym set to host fundraiser for brave youngster Logan

Published: 2:38 PM September 17, 2021

A charity day is taking place at NR's gym in Watton to raise funds for Logan Gostling, from Mattishall - Credit: Kirsty Smith

A gym group is set to host its latest fundraiser for a Mattishall four-year-old who needs a life-changing operation.

NR Health and Fitness Club's gym in Watton will hold a charity day in support of Logan Gostling on Saturday, September 18.

The festivities, taking place from 3pm to 6pm, will include a barbecue, bouncy castle, bake sale and raffles.

Logan Gostling, from Mattishall, outside The Rose of India in Attleborough - Credit: Nathan Gostling

Gym members can also get their own back on staff with wet sponge-throwing, while workers will be taking part in an eight-hour spinathon.

Logan, from Mattishall, has cerebral palsy and his family are trying to raise £60,000 for selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery and subsequent physiotherapy.

The procedure will hopefully allow him to walk unaided in the future.

Nathan Gostling, owner of NR and Logan's uncle, has already organised events at his gyms in Attleborough, Wymondham and Dereham.

Elsewhere, the Rose of India restaurant in Attleborough has raised more than £2,200 towards Logan's surgery with the help of customers and other local businesses.