Norfolk care home placed in special measures after being rated inadequate

Oak Manor nursing home in Scarning has been rated inadequate by the CQC. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A Norfolk care home has been placed in special measures after being rated as inadequate for its overall service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oak Manor in Dereham Road, Scarning was found by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to be inadequate in three categories of service, being safe, effective and well-led. And it requires improvement in the two other categories of service, being caring and responsive.

The rating at the previous inspection in November 2017 had been Good.

The home provides personal and nursing care for up to 61 people living with dementia or people 65 and over.

In a summary of findings, the CQC report states that there were “widespread concerns found at the service”.

It found it was in breach of nine regulations of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (regulated activities) Regulations 2014.

The report states that: “People were not supported safely. They were not protected from abuse and improper treatment.

You may also want to watch:

“Infection control was not well managed. The service was not always fully staffed. Training and support for staff was not effective in ensuring good quality care was provided.

“People were not always supported to eat enough, or always treated respectfully and their dignity was not always promoted, People's human rights were not consistently upheld.”

The care home will be inspected again within six months.

A spokesperson for the home said; “We apologise to our residents, their relatives and loved ones for any distress this report may have caused. “Residents' health, safety and wellbeing is our absolute priority and we take feedback from the CQC very seriously.

“We had identified areas where improvement was needed and had begun to take action before the inspection in February. We have been working tirelessly to address those areas since then.

“Our senior management team have been in close contact with the local authority, the CCG (clinical commissioning group) and the CQC, to agree and implement a thorough action plan, to ensure the home provides the high quality care residents have the right to expect.

“We look forward to welcoming the CQC back to re-inspect the home soon, and we are confident they will see significant improvements in all areas.”