Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk care home placed in special measures after being rated inadequate

03 May, 2019 - 12:38
Oak Manor nursing home in Scarning has been rated inadequate by the CQC. Picture: Google Maps

Oak Manor nursing home in Scarning has been rated inadequate by the CQC. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Norfolk care home has been placed in special measures after being rated as inadequate for its overall service.

Oak Manor in Dereham Road, Scarning was found by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to be inadequate in three categories of service, being safe, effective and well-led. And it requires improvement in the two other categories of service, being caring and responsive.

The rating at the previous inspection in November 2017 had been Good.

The home provides personal and nursing care for up to 61 people living with dementia or people 65 and over.

In a summary of findings, the CQC report states that there were “widespread concerns found at the service”.

It found it was in breach of nine regulations of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (regulated activities) Regulations 2014.

The report states that: “People were not supported safely. They were not protected from abuse and improper treatment.

You may also want to watch:

“Infection control was not well managed. The service was not always fully staffed. Training and support for staff was not effective in ensuring good quality care was provided.

“People were not always supported to eat enough, or always treated respectfully and their dignity was not always promoted, People's human rights were not consistently upheld.”

The care home will be inspected again within six months.

A spokesperson for the home said; “We apologise to our residents, their relatives and loved ones for any distress this report may have caused. “Residents' health, safety and wellbeing is our absolute priority and we take feedback from the CQC very seriously.

“We had identified areas where improvement was needed and had begun to take action before the inspection in February. We have been working tirelessly to address those areas since then.

“Our senior management team have been in close contact with the local authority, the CCG (clinical commissioning group) and the CQC, to agree and implement a thorough action plan, to ensure the home provides the high quality care residents have the right to expect.

“We look forward to welcoming the CQC back to re-inspect the home soon, and we are confident they will see significant improvements in all areas.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hop on! School opens new library bus for pupils

The teaching staff at Mattishall primary dressed up as their favourite book characters to celebrate the opening of the library bus. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk care home placed in special measures after being rated inadequate

Oak Manor nursing home in Scarning has been rated inadequate by the CQC. Picture: Google Maps

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Gin and Rum Festival to take place in town this weekend

The Dereham Gin and Rum Festival, organised by Dereham & District Round Table, is being held at Dereham Memorial Hall across Friday May 3, Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5 and will raise money for East Anglian Children’s Hospices. Picture: Harry Sutton

Pyjama collection for children’s ward held in memory of brave Denver

Denver Clinton, with Melanie Share, who is collecting pyjamas for sick children in hospital. Photo: Submited by Melanie Share

Most Read

Hop on! School opens new library bus for pupils

The teaching staff at Mattishall primary dressed up as their favourite book characters to celebrate the opening of the library bus. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk care home placed in special measures after being rated inadequate

Oak Manor nursing home in Scarning has been rated inadequate by the CQC. Picture: Google Maps

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Gin and Rum Festival to take place in town this weekend

The Dereham Gin and Rum Festival, organised by Dereham & District Round Table, is being held at Dereham Memorial Hall across Friday May 3, Saturday May 4 and Sunday May 5 and will raise money for East Anglian Children’s Hospices. Picture: Harry Sutton

Pyjama collection for children’s ward held in memory of brave Denver

Denver Clinton, with Melanie Share, who is collecting pyjamas for sick children in hospital. Photo: Submited by Melanie Share

Latest from the Dereham Times

Norfolk care home placed in special measures after being rated inadequate

Oak Manor nursing home in Scarning has been rated inadequate by the CQC. Picture: Google Maps

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Inquest opens into death of motorcyclist who died in Easter Sunday crash

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Region set for chilly bank holiday with chance of heavy showers

A rainy day in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk grandmother prepares to give evidence at Infected Blood Inquiry

Contaminated blood victim, Michelle Tolley of Sparham, who is playing a large part in the public inquiry into the scandal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists