Tributes to security guard Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'

A much-loved security guard has been described as "a gentle giant with a heart of gold" as tributes pour in for him.

Mahmut 'Mo' Yenigun, who worked at the Morrisons store in Dereham, died on Saturday, October 30, at the age of 47.

His supermarket colleagues said he had left behind a "legacy of humour, love and support towards anyone he knew."

A stalwart of Norwich's night-time economy, Mr Yenigun owned the popular Only Foods and Sauces takeaway on Prince of Wales Road.

He previously ran chicken shop DFC on the same street for a decade while also working doors for Regency Security, making him a well-known and beloved member of the community.

On Monday, friends and family came together to pay tribute to Mr Yenigun, laying a host of floral tributes outside the takeaway and writing his name out in candles on the pavement.

His wife, Jittanan 'Minke' Thongtirath, with whom he has a five-year-old daughter, Alisha, was among those who attended the vigil.

She said: "He was just amazing. We had been together for seven years and he did so many things for so many people. If I could speak to him now I would tell him I love him with all of my heart and miss him so much already.

"We met at DFC when I was here as a student. I used to go in quite a lot as I love fried chicken.

"Then one day he walked over to me and asked if I would be his girlfriend. I thought it was funny because he never spoke to me, but he asked two more times and I said yes."

She told him a long-term relationship would not work as she had to move home to Thailand, but Mr Yenigun convinced her to stay a month longer - before joining her months later and convincing her to move back to England.

"He said he would look after me and he always did," she added. "I didn't believe he would come to Thailand but he did.

"He was so supportive of me and I can tell how popular he was from the support I've had from the community since - they have become like a second family."

Close friend Judith Stewart, who knew Mr Yenigun for 25 years, added: "He was a gentle giant with a heart of gold."

