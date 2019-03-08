Official opening of new village hall and family fete in Norfolk

The official opening of a new state-of-the art community hub will be held at the same time as a biannual fete, affectionately known as the Lyng Fling.

The family fete in the Mid Norfolk village is organised by volunteers and raises money for causes linked to the community.

The event also includes a lazy car boot sale, and a fun dog show run by Barking Mad Dog Care.

The Lyng Fling is held on the sports field behind Lyng village hall, off Richmond Place, from 12pm to 3pm on Sunday, July 14.

A time capsule filled by the children of Lyng Primary will also be buried and the official grand opening of the new village hall is at 2pm.

The hall's logo will be unveiled by its designer, and the cutting of the ribbon will be carried out by Breckland councillor Gordon Bambridge.

The school choir will sing and the church bells will ring out while food and drinks are served.

Proceeds from the event will go to the SENsational Families' charity, Lyng Playgroup, Wensum Valley Nursery charity, Friends of Lyng School PTA, St Margaret's Church, Lyng, and Lyng's playground.

Jenna Youngs, chairman of Lyng Fling and village hall publicity officer, said: "This year it's especially important we raise as much money as possible. "Firstly, to help Lyng Playgroup, which was set up by four volunteers last month. The existing playgroup at the nursery setting will cease in September. "And for new charity SENsational Families, which runs a family support group at the village hall every Monday. They will also be running a calming area for children."

After 22 years of fundraising and campaigning, the new state-of-the-art Lyng and District Community Hall provides improved facilities in the heart of the Wensum Valley.

The previous village hall was demolished last year and building work on the new hall was supported by a grant of £744,516 from the National Lottery Community Fund, as well as other organisations.

Located in Richmond Place, the hall has modern facilities, including full disabled access, a large hall, semi-industrial kitchen and a smaller meeting room.