Demolition plans for former post office and shop, after 50 years in village

13 November, 2019 - 16:05
Old Yaxham Post Office with the primary school to the left. Picture: Breckland planning documents/ Housing Ladder (Breckland) Ltd

Plans to demolish a former shop and post office will be discussed by a district council.

Outline plans have been lodged with Breckland council to knock down the Old Post Office in Yaxham in Mid Norfolk.

A new detached house would be built on the site in Norwich Road, which has been derelict for more than four years.

The plans were submitted by Housing Ladder (Breckland) Ltd, whose design and access statement said it would not be "economically viable" to refurbish the building.

The statement continues: "It was the local village shop and has operated in Yaxham (Clint Green) for approximately 50 years before which it was a dairy and bakery.

"The shop most recently offered a post office service. Unfortunately, due to the ill health, age and subsequent passing of the owner, Mrs Gant, the shop fell into serious disrepair and suffered a lack of investment. The shop was closed prior to the death of Mrs Gant and has remained closed."

Earlier this year, vandals sprayed graffiti on the derelict building, which is next to the village school.

