Shop Local: Christmas online gift ideas to support Dereham businesses
PUBLISHED: 11:49 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 12 November 2020
C3 Signs/Curious Pegasus/Toftwood Garden Centre
When we think of shopping local, we don’t often think of it being online.
But Norfolk businesses are showing they can match the big names, with brilliant offerings to satisfy your Christmas shopping needs, while keeping money in the county to boot.
And with many of those businesses deemed non-essential and closed during the run up to Christmas due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has never been more important to support independent shops.
As part of this newspaper’s Shop Local campaign, a use-it-or-lose-it plea to shoppers to consider independent traders this Christmas and beyond, we’ve looked at gifts you can buy from the comfort of your own home.
Curious Pegasus
Curious Pegasus is an online shop selling curious items and unusual gifts that would have otherwise been thrown away.
Owners, Kerry and Gemma, who live in Dereham, sell everything from furniture and glasses to decoration pieces and candle holders.
In the run up to Christmas Curious Pegasus are running a campaign called “#YuleofSix” meaning that customers will be able to get lots of different offers surrounding the number six.
Under £20: Ceramic horse teapot - £8.50
Up to £50: Up cycled shoe lamp (made by Rod Skerry) - £45
Over £100: Four up cycled denim patchwork chairs (sewn by Gemma Dick) - £120 for the set
To view more items, visit: www.curiouspegasus.co.uk
Toftwood Garden Centre
Toftwood Garden Centre on Shipdham Road in Dereham, is remaining open during the November lockdown.
This Christmas the centre is offering planted baskets, bowls, pot plants, terracotta and ceramic containers, solar lights and much more.
Under £20: A beautiful planter - £10
Up to £50: A buxus ball or olive tree
Up to £100: A planter with a Christmas tree in the middle with hellebores, primroses, cyclamen and gaultheria inside - £75
The garden centre also sell gift vouchers that are valid for 12 months.
To view more items, visit www.toftwoodgardencentre.co.uk/
C3 Signs
You may also want to watch:
C3 Signs supply and make quality stainless steel signs for all occasions.
The company, based in Toftwood, have everything from personalised signs and plaques for your home too housewarming gifts, art and garden accessories.
Under £20: Personalised 500ml vacuum drinks bottle - £20 (email C3 signs)
Up to £50: Boxing Hares garden display - £35
Up to £100: House sign with Motif - £70
To view more items, visit: www.c3signs.co.uk
Dipples Jewellers
Dipples is a 140-year-old family jewellers in its fifth generation with shops based in Dereham and Norwich.
It sells items including bracelets, watches, rings and gifts.
Although both shops will be closed through the UK’s second lockdown, the business has an online shop that people can use to get something special for themselves or loved ones.
Under £20: An addition to a charm bracelet - From £13.40
Up to £50: Swarovski green Christmas tree ornament - £45
Up to £100: A silver locket and chain - £100
For that special person in your life: Diamond stud earrings - £350 or a Garmin Fenix watch - £949.99
To view more items, visit: www.dipples.com
Kapow! Toys
Kapow Toys, based on Yaxham Road is a toy shop specialising in transformers and action figures.
The shop, which will remain closed during the UK’s second lockdown, offers an online shop for people to browse.
Under £20: Star Wars Ewok furry A5 notebook - £9.94
Up to £50: Transformers Generations Select super Megatron takara Tomy Mall Exclusive -£49.99
Up to £100: Marvel legends gear war machine electronic helmet - £94.95
To view more items, visit www.kapowtoys.co.uk
