Shop Local: Christmas online gift ideas to support Dereham businesses

As part of this newspaper�s Shop Local campaign, we have created a gift guide for items from Dereham that can be purchased online. Picture: C3 Signs/Curious Pegasus/Toftwood Garden Centre C3 Signs/Curious Pegasus/Toftwood Garden Centre

When we think of shopping local, we don’t often think of it being online.

There's no reason for you not to shop local this Christmas. Picture: Getty Images There's no reason for you not to shop local this Christmas. Picture: Getty Images

But Norfolk businesses are showing they can match the big names, with brilliant offerings to satisfy your Christmas shopping needs, while keeping money in the county to boot.

And with many of those businesses deemed non-essential and closed during the run up to Christmas due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has never been more important to support independent shops.

Small ceramic horse teapot is £8.50. Picture: Curious Pegasus Small ceramic horse teapot is £8.50. Picture: Curious Pegasus

As part of this newspaper’s Shop Local campaign, a use-it-or-lose-it plea to shoppers to consider independent traders this Christmas and beyond, we’ve looked at gifts you can buy from the comfort of your own home.

Curious Pegasus

Upcycled shoe lamp is £45 (made by Rod Skerry). Picture: Curious Pegasus Upcycled shoe lamp is £45 (made by Rod Skerry). Picture: Curious Pegasus

Curious Pegasus is an online shop selling curious items and unusual gifts that would have otherwise been thrown away.

Owners, Kerry and Gemma, who live in Dereham, sell everything from furniture and glasses to decoration pieces and candle holders.

Four upcycled denim patchwork chairs are £120 for the set (sewn by Gemma Dick) Picture: Curious Pegasus Four upcycled denim patchwork chairs are £120 for the set (sewn by Gemma Dick) Picture: Curious Pegasus

In the run up to Christmas Curious Pegasus are running a campaign called “#YuleofSix” meaning that customers will be able to get lots of different offers surrounding the number six.

Under £20: Ceramic horse teapot - £8.50

A Toftwood Garden Centre gift vourcher. Picture: Toftwood Garden Centre A Toftwood Garden Centre gift vourcher. Picture: Toftwood Garden Centre

Up to £50: Up cycled shoe lamp (made by Rod Skerry) - £45

Over £100: Four up cycled denim patchwork chairs (sewn by Gemma Dick) - £120 for the set

Copper trimmed metal watering can - £22.99. Picture: Toftwood Garden Centre Copper trimmed metal watering can - £22.99. Picture: Toftwood Garden Centre

To view more items, visit: www.curiouspegasus.co.uk

Toftwood Garden Centre

Toftwood Garden Centre on Shipdham Road in Dereham, is remaining open during the November lockdown.

Toftwood Garden Cantre £10 planter. Picture: Toftwood Garden Centre Toftwood Garden Cantre £10 planter. Picture: Toftwood Garden Centre

This Christmas the centre is offering planted baskets, bowls, pot plants, terracotta and ceramic containers, solar lights and much more.

Under £20: A beautiful planter - £10

A buxus ball from Toftwood Garden Centre. Picture: Toftwood Garden Centre A buxus ball from Toftwood Garden Centre. Picture: Toftwood Garden Centre

Up to £50: A buxus ball or olive tree

Up to £100: A planter with a Christmas tree in the middle with hellebores, primroses, cyclamen and gaultheria inside - £75

An olive tree from Toftwood Garden Centre. Picture: Toftwood Garden Centre An olive tree from Toftwood Garden Centre. Picture: Toftwood Garden Centre

The garden centre also sell gift vouchers that are valid for 12 months.

To view more items, visit www.toftwoodgardencentre.co.uk/

C3 Signs

Personalised 500ml vacuum drinks bottle - £20. Picture: C3 Signs Personalised 500ml vacuum drinks bottle - £20. Picture: C3 Signs

C3 Signs supply and make quality stainless steel signs for all occasions.

Personalised 500ml vacuum drinks bottle - £20. Picture: C3 Signs Personalised 500ml vacuum drinks bottle - £20. Picture: C3 Signs

The company, based in Toftwood, have everything from personalised signs and plaques for your home too housewarming gifts, art and garden accessories.

Under £20: Personalised 500ml vacuum drinks bottle - £20 (email C3 signs)

Boxing Hares garden display - £35. Picture: C3 Signs Boxing Hares garden display - £35. Picture: C3 Signs

Up to £50: Boxing Hares garden display - £35

Up to £100: House sign with Motif - £70

House sign with Motif - £70. Picture: C3 Signs House sign with Motif - £70. Picture: C3 Signs

To view more items, visit: www.c3signs.co.uk

Dipples Jewellers

Dipples is a 140-year-old family jewellers in its fifth generation with shops based in Dereham and Norwich.

It sells items including bracelets, watches, rings and gifts.

Although both shops will be closed through the UK’s second lockdown, the business has an online shop that people can use to get something special for themselves or loved ones.

A silver locket and chain - £100. Picture: Dipples A silver locket and chain - £100. Picture: Dipples

Under £20: An addition to a charm bracelet - From £13.40

Up to £50: Swarovski green Christmas tree ornament - £45

Diamond stud earrings - £350. Picture: Dipples Diamond stud earrings - £350. Picture: Dipples

Up to £100: A silver locket and chain - £100

For that special person in your life: Diamond stud earrings - £350 or a Garmin Fenix watch - £949.99

Garmin Fenix Watch - £949.99. Picture: Dipples Garmin Fenix Watch - £949.99. Picture: Dipples

To view more items, visit: www.dipples.com

Kapow! Toys

Kapow Toys, based on Yaxham Road is a toy shop specialising in transformers and action figures.

The shop, which will remain closed during the UK’s second lockdown, offers an online shop for people to browse.

Under £20: Star Wars Ewok furry A5 notebook - £9.94

Up to £50: Transformers Generations Select super Megatron takara Tomy Mall Exclusive -£49.99

Up to £100: Marvel legends gear war machine electronic helmet - £94.95

To view more items, visit www.kapowtoys.co.uk