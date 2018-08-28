Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Open evening to encourage residents to stand for council

PUBLISHED: 11:55 30 January 2019

Breckland district councillor Sam Chapman-Allen will host a free open evening in an effort to encourage local residents to stand as councillors. Picture: Breckland Council

Breckland district councillor Sam Chapman-Allen will host a free open evening in an effort to encourage local residents to stand as councillors. Picture: Breckland Council

Archant

A district council will hold a free open evening in an effort to encourage local residents to stand as councillors.

Breckland Council is holding the event to give people a chance to hear from current councillors about what the role entails and how they can stand in the next local elections, which take place in May.

The evening takes place on February 12 at Breckland Council’s head offices on Walpole Loke, Dereham from 6pm.

Councillor Sam Chapman-Allen, Breckland Council’s deputy leader, will be hosting the event and said: “Being a councillor and representing people in your area is incredibly rewarding but also a big responsibility.

“Our event will help provide an insight about what the role entails, what commitment you need to effectively serve your community and how you can put yourself forward for election in May.”

Local residents who attend will be able to hear about the experiences of a range of councillors from across different political parties and demographics to find out about the best parts of the role as well as the challenges.

Representatives from Breckland Council’s democratic services team will also be explaining the election process and how local people can apply and stand in the forthcoming elections.

To book your place or for further information, email democraticservices@breckland.gov.uk or telephone 01362 656343.

Local entrepreneurs are also being urged to enter the Breckland Innovation Den to be in with a chance of receiving part of a £100,000 investment for their business or idea.

The deadline for applications is February 4, with applicants being able to bid for a grant of between £5,000 and £20,000.

Applications to the Breckland Innovation Den will go through shortlisting which will be run by Norfolk Community Foundation, before candidates are invited to pitch their idea to a panel of judges, similar to TV show Dragons’ Den, which will comprise of Breckland councillors, business leaders and business school academics.

Applications for the Breckland Business Innovation Den can be downloaded from www.Breckland.gov.uk/BrecklandInnovationDen.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

Noah's Ark Preschool, based at Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, has been rated inadequate after inspectors found some children “struggle to settle and do not feel secure”. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to help release a person trapped in a car following a crash in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Police investigating claims man touched himself and followed mother and son around Morrisons

Police are investigating after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Ambitious proposals to transform revived carnival for special one-off event

Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

#includeImage($article, 225)

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating claims man touched himself and followed mother and son around Morrisons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambitious proposals to transform revived carnival for special one-off event

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Open evening to encourage residents to stand for council

Breckland district councillor Sam Chapman-Allen will host a free open evening in an effort to encourage local residents to stand as councillors. Picture: Breckland Council

Did you capture a photo or video of the snow in your town or village?

Dog walker at Neatherd Moor in Dereham in the snow January 30, 2019. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Breast cancer survivor defies the odds to run London Marathon

Amanda Pilbeam of Litcham, in training for the London Marathon to raise funds for the Flat Friends group, after breast cancer and a double mastectomy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Where to watch Norwich take on Leeds in top of the table clash

Onel Hernandez of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/01/2019

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists