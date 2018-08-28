Search

Advanced search

Last call for nominations for Norfolk Youth Awards 2019

PUBLISHED: 14:42 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:42 28 December 2018

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Copyright 2018

With the deadline for the Norfolk Youth Awards 2019 looming, people are being encouraged to nominate the young people they feel deserve recognition before it’s too late.

The OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN) Youth Awards is an annual event held in Norwich which aims to recognise and celebrate the successes of young people aged between 11-19 or 11-25 for those with additional needs.

Young people can be nominated in a number of categories including; community, sport, team of the year, arts, charity, entrepreneur, perseverance, momentum volunteer award or education.

John Gordon-Saker, CEO for OPEN said: “It is important that we recognise the impact our young people make, as they are the key to the future of the region and these awards are great opportunity for the local community to do just that.”

The closing date for nomination is midnight, Monday December 31, 2018, nominations can be online via this link or by picking up a nomination form from OPEN’s Box Office or Café.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Community dinners bring Christmas cheer for those who would have been alone

Major Dianna Barretts, fourth from left with guests at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

People evacuated from house after airing cupboard fire on one of Norfolk’s most Christmassy streets

Paget Adams Drive in Dereham, where two people were evacuated following an airing cupboard fire. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Denver Clinton placed Boxing Day match ball ahead of Norwich City kick off

Matchday hero Denver Clinton with mum Wanda before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018

Canaries starlet named in young team of the season by EFL highlights show

Todd Cantwell has become a regular for the Canaries this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norfolk pub break in leaves drinkers lacking Christmas spirits

The Wetherspoon pub in Fakenham was broken into in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Photo: Norfolk Police

Most Read

‘It’s the thing to do on Boxing Day’ - thousands flock to town for traditional hunt

The annual Boxing Day hunt in Bungay by the Waveney Harriers where thousands of people lined the streets with a few peaceful anti hunt demonstrators. Picture: Andrew Atterwill

Bungay pool remains shut for the rest of 2018

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Cows rescued from burning shed on Bungay farm

Norfolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Services were called to a fire at a cow shed in Bungay on Christmas Eve. Picture: Submitted

‘Sickening’ thieves steal equipment worth £30,000 from farmer

Cameron Russell. CAMERON RUSSELL

‘It’s ridiculous - there are not enough homes being built yet thousands sit empty’ - fresh calls to tackle long-term empty homes in region

North Norfolk District Council issued a compulsory purchase on two properties on the former RAF Sculthorpe site, so they can be brought back into use. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Dereham Times

People evacuated from house after airing cupboard fire on one of Norfolk’s most Christmassy streets

Paget Adams Drive in Dereham, where two people were evacuated following an airing cupboard fire. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Police block entrances at illegal rural rave and arrest two suspected drug drivers

Police were called to to an illegal rural rave at Shammer, between North Creake and Stanhoe in north Norfolk. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Fears of freezing temperatures due to polar vortex shock downplayed by local forecaster

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Last call for nominations for Norfolk Youth Awards 2019

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

You’ve all seen Thetford (O)ranges, but can you guess what these signs were changed to?

The Thetford Ranges sign, which has been altered to say Thetford Oranges. Photo: Luke Powell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists