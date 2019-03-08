Search

Overnight delays on A1067 for resurfacing

PUBLISHED: 15:02 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 24 June 2019

Delays are expected on the A1067 while road surfacing is carried out. Picture: Google Maps

Delays are expected on the A1067 while road surfacing is carried out. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Motorists are warned to expect overnight delays while work is carried out to replace the damaged road surface on the A1067.

Work starts on Monday, July 22 to carry out kerbing works on the A1067 Norwich Road, Weston Longville, ahead of major road resurfacing works scheduled for the weekend of July 27/28.

It will take two nights to complete, subject to suitable weather conditions.

The site is located at the crossroads with Weston Hall Road and Porters Lane and will extend up to 100 metres each side of the junction.

Temporary traffic signals will be in force with a convoy system working overnight from 7pm to 6am. The junctions with Weston Hall Road and Porters Lane will be closed each night, but access to businesses and homes will be maintained.

The work, which will cost £50,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's community and environmental services department and contractors.

