Could this be Norfolk's most Christmassy street?
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
Could this road in Dereham be Norfolk's most Christmassy street?
Paget Adams Drive has come up trumps again after residents decorated their houses with dazzling lights displays for the festive season.
For 20 years it has been an annual tradition for homeowners to join the fun - and for families to make a pilgrimage to see the Christmas-spirited street.
Almost £10,000 has been raised for the Salvation Army in the process.
One of those who takes part every year is Matthew Peek, who moved to Paget Adams when the estate was completed in 2001.
"People have come and gone over the 20 years, but whoever moves in tends to carry on the tradition," said Mr Peek.
"There is no rule or anything on anyone's deeds, but it continues to be seamless.
"Although there is no pressure, it is difficult not to join because it has brought so much happiness and pleasure over the years.
"I know there would be real disappointment from people in Dereham and beyond if we were to stop doing it."