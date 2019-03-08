Four people sought after school property vandalised in targeted attack

A mobile building in the grounds of Dereham Neatherd High School was targeted by vandals. This picture shows the main school. Photo: Matthew Usher Matthew Usher

Four people are being hunted after thieves threw paint at school windows and let off a fire extinguisher.

Norfolk police said that a mobile building on the grounds of Dereham High School was broken into between 2.15am and 2.25am on Friday, October 25.

Thieves forced the door before stealing a fire extinguisher, hammer and two tins of paint.

The stolen items were then used to damage the main school building, with paint thrown at the windows.

Some have also been smashed with a hammer and the fire extinguisher was let off. Two CCTV cameras were also damaged.

Police said that four people were believed to be involved and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident.

Witnesses should call PC Jamie Jarvis at Dereham police station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/74918/19. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.