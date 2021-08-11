News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Dog-lover's bid for 'hilarious' breed to be recognised

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 9:34 AM August 11, 2021   
Pammie Richardson with her Super Schnoodles

Pammie Richardson with her Super Schnoodles - Credit: Pammie Richardson

They are hypoallergenic, good-natured and 'hilarious', and now a Dereham woman wants to give them the recognition they deserve.

They are 'super schnoodles' - a cross-breed between poodles and schnauzers - which Pammie Richardson hopes to gain breed recognition for with the UK Kennel Club.

Ms Richardson is so enamored with the breed she has even started writing a series of children’s picture books about them, the first of which, The Silly Super Schnoodles trip to the SeaShore, has just been published.

“The breeding programme has extremely high standards and all puppies must be screened for an exact set of DNA health tests and have clear, annual British Veterinary Association (BVA) Eye Certificates,” she said. 

Pammie Richardson's Super Schnoodles, pictured alongside her book.

Pammie Richardson's Super Schnoodles, pictured alongside her book. - Credit: Supplied by Pammie Richardson

“I believe in the breed so much and they make ideal family pets for the following reasons: they are hypoallergenic - both parent breeds are non-shedding which is unique to this poodle crossbreed.

You may also want to watch:

“They are a very manageable size, extremely good natured and trainable and overall exceptionally healthy’.

“The Super Schnoodles are all great characters, have their own personalities and are hilarious in one way or another."

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to 'remarkable and talented' globetrotting grandmother
  2. 2 'It went insane' - Salon owner gets 10,000 orders for new wax melt company
  3. 3 Plaque set to commemorate town's historic employer
  1. 4 Village plans first ever dog show to benefit playground
  2. 5 Dog-walker designs clever leash to protect against theft
  3. 6 Dad asks police: 'Did Suffolk Strangler kill my Michelle?'
  4. 7 Care for much-loved mum inspires charity cycle
  5. 8 Driver caught throwing rubbish from car window - in front of council officer
  6. 9 Inside council’s £780,000 refurbished office
  7. 10 Water pipe issue raised about two weeks before it burst, resident claims

Ms Richardson grew up around animals and has a British Horse Society Intermediate Instructor's Certificate (BHSII). She studied at the University of East Anglia as a mature student and holds a BSc (Hons) degree in cell and molecular biology.

Pammie Richardson and her Super Schnoodles

Pammie Richardson and her Super Schnoodles - Credit: Pammie Richardson

She has worked in the pharmaceutical sales industry for the last 20 years and was made redundant just prior to Covid in early 2020.

She said: “I’ve always thought about writing a book and my Schnoodles are such clowns and so full of fun, it seemed to be too good an opportunity to miss.

“I found my brilliant illustrator, Joshua Morgan, through an online site and he is able to transfer the images in my head onto paper – a very rare and special trait.

“I am hoping to increase the awareness and popularity of the breed but ultimately, it’s a great fun way for children to learn to read and enhance their key-stages skills.”

People
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Picture of Malgorzata Lechanska whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1. 

Man in court charged with murder of his wife

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The roof of the building which formerly contained Dereham's branch of Prezzo, and prior to that, the shop Chambers. 

Norfolk Police

Youths scale roof in Norfolk town centre

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Gladys Dodsworth

People

'She was so warm' - Daughter's tribute to town's oldest resident

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
People in Dereham, asked for the favourite places to eat or drink

Leisure Landmarks

Your Say - The best places to eat and drink in Dereham

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon