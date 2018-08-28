Arts and crafts company opens new shop in garden centre

PaperStory, which is run by Angela and Christopher Park, opened on January 19 in Bawdeswell Garden Centre. Picture: Supplied by Angie Park Archant

An established online arts and crafts supplier is embarking on a new adventure by opening its own shop.

PaperStory, which is run by Angela and Christopher Park, opened on January 19 in Bawdeswell Garden Centre and sells artist supplies and handcrafted gifts.

Mrs Park said: “As many shops are closing across the county we hope this will give some inspiration to others.

“We are established online already, having a physical shop is a new adventure.”

Craft workshops will be available at the shop along with completed works of art.

